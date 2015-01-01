पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गठिला खेड़ा में खंभे पर चढ़े तकनीकी सहायक की करंट से माैत, बिजली लाइन के जंपर बांधने के लिए चढ़ा था

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
मौके पर एमजी हॉस्पिटल में मुआवजे को लेकर बातचीत करते हुए।

गठिला खेड़ा में शनिवार शाम काे बिजली लाइन के जंपर बांधने के दाैरान तकनीकी सहायक की करंट लगने से माैत हाे गई।

निगम के आर-2 में तकनीकी सहायक के पद पर कार्यरत राजू बैरवा (28) पुत्र माेहनलाल बैरवा निवासी आमली पुरावताें की थाना हमीरगढ़ गठिला खेड़ा गांव के पास स्थित कृषि कनेक्शन की बिजली लाइन के जंपर बांधने के लिए चढ़ा था, दाे जंपर बांध दिए तथा तीसरा जंपर बांध ही रहा था कि करंट आ गया।

लाेगाें ने उसे नीचे उतारा तथा एमजी हाॅस्पिटल लेकर पहुंचे। सूचना पर परिजन तथा ग्रामीण भी पहुंच गए और मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे। बिजली निगम के एक्सईएन पीएम जीनगर, एईएन धर्मसिंह बैरवा, राष्ट्रीय मजदूर परिषद के जिला अध्यक्ष हरीश सुवालका माैके पर पहुंचे और परिजनाें से समझाइस कर मामला शांत किया।

बिजली निगम के गाेपाल माली, पवन चाैहान, श्रीजी पाराशर, राजू सुवालका, फतेह सिंह, नवरतन साेनी आदि माैजूद रहे। राजू 2013 में तकनीकी सहायक के पद पर भर्ती हुआ था। एसई एसके उपाध्याय के अनुसार हादसे काे लेकर जांच करवाएंगे। हम उसके परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं।

ये लापरवाही बनी जानलेवा

1. हर साल दीपावली पर देते हैं सुरक्षा उपकरण, लेकिन इस बार नहीं दिए.... सूत्राें ने बताया कि इस साल दीपावली के बाद कर्मचारियाें काे नए सुरक्षा उपकरण दिए जाते हैं, लेकिन इस बार नहीं दिए गए। जिसके कारण से सुरक्षा उपकरण नहीं पहने गए। साथ ही स्टाेर में पुरी तरह से सुरक्षा उपकरण नहीं आते है, आते भी है ताे स्टाेर अधिकारी देते भी नहीं।

2. एफआर टीम में अनिमितताएं- फाल्ट रिमूव टीम (आरआरटी) में तीन कर्मचारी साथ हाेने चाहिए। साथ ही वाहन भी दिया हुआ जिस में खंभे पर चढ़ने के लिए सीढ़ी हाेती हैं। साथ ही अन्य उपकरण भी वाहन में ही हाेते हैं, लेकिन अधिकारी वाहन अपने स्तर पर ही काम ले रहे है। खंभे पर भी कर्मचारी बिना सीढ़ी पर चढ़ाना पड़ता हैं। राजू भी बिना सीढ़ी से खंभे पर चढ़ा और जंपर बांध रहा था।

3. जिम्मेदार अधिकारी: बिजली निगम के अधिकारियाें की जानकारी में हाेना चाहिए कि कब किस जगह पर फाल्ट निकाला जा रहा है या जंपर बांधे जा रहे है। इसकी सीधे जिम्मेदारी जेईएन की हाेती।

