पंचायतीराज चुनाव:तीन-तीन विधानसभाओं की पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए 3-3 का पैनल बनाया

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा और कांग्रेस के चुनाव प्रभारी पहुंचे

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस के जिला चुनाव प्रभारी मंगलवार से जिले के दो दिवसीय दाैरे पर हैं। पहले दिन दाेनाें ने अलग-अलग विधानसभाओं के अनुसार उनके अधीन पंचायत समितियाें में पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्याें के चुनाव के लिए तीन-तीन दावेदारों के नाम का पैलन तैयार किया।

कांग्रेस के जिला प्रभारी एवं पूर्व विधायक गंगासहाय ने मांडलगढ़, शाहपुरा व जहाजपुर विधानसभा के अधीन पंचायत समितियाें के प्रमुख कार्यकर्ताओं की मीटिंग लेकर पैनल तैयार किया। उनके साथ जिलाध्यक्ष रामपाल शर्मा सहित संबंधित विधानसभा के पदाधिकारी थे।

जिला संगठन महासचिव महेश सोनी ने बताया कि बुधवार को सुबह 10:30 बजे मांडल, दोपहर 12:30 बजे सहाड़ा और शाम तीन बजे आसींद विधानसभा की पंचायत समितियों की मीटिंग होगी। इधर, भाजपा में पूर्व मंत्री अनिता भदेल एवं पंचायत चुनाव जिला प्रभारी अनिता भदेल, संगठन जिला प्रभारी दिनेश भट्ट और जिलाध्यक्ष लादू लाल तेली ने मंगलवार काे चुनाव संयोजक एवं प्रभारी और समन्वय समिति के प्रभारियाें की मीटिंग ली।

जिला प्रवक्ता कैलाश सोनी ने बताया कि जहाजपुर, मांडलगढ़, आसींद विधानसभा की पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद के वार्डाें के लिए तीन-तीन का पैनल तैयार किया गया। अब यह पैनल प्रदेश समन्वय समिति को भेजा जाएगा। गुरुवार काे सहाड़ा, मांडल व शाहपुरा विधानसभा की पंचायत समिति एवं जिला परिषद के वार्डाें में तीन-तीन के पैनल पर चर्चा होगी।

इस दौरान पूर्व मंत्री कालूलाल गुर्जर, पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. रतन लाल जाट, मांडलगढ़ विधायक गोपाल खंडेलवाल, आसींद विधायक जब्बर सिंह सांखला, जहाजपुर विधायक गोपी मीणा, सहाड़ा विधायक प्रत्याशी रूपलाल जाट, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख शक्ति सिंह हाड़ा, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री एवं जिला परिषद चुनाव जिला प्रभारी मुरलीधर जोशी, जिला महामंत्री बाबूलाल टांक आदि उपस्थित थे।

