नैनाे माइक्राेन का वायरस:मरीज बढ़ने की गति 2 से 11% हुई,0.3 नैनाे माइक्राेन का वायरस साधारण मास्क से नहीं डबल लेयर से रुकेगा

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद करने को निर्देश पर कुछ दुकानें ही बंद हुई थीं। कलेक्टर व एसपी निरीक्षण करने निकलीं और व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया।
  • 9041 पाॅजिटिव अब तक ,तीसरे दिन मिले 131 मरीज,यही गति रही ताे नवंबर तक 10 हजार पार होंगे

जिले में काेराेना वायरस एक बार फिर चिंता लेकर आया है। पिछले तीन दिन से जिले में राेज 100 से अधिक मरीज मिल रहे हैं। 2 सप्ताह में ही काेराेना मरीज बढ़ने की रफ्तार 2 से 11% हाे चुकी है। यही रफ्तार आगे बनी रही ताे नवंबर के अंत तक काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या 10 हजार क्राॅस कर जाएगी। विशेषज्ञाें का मानना है कि इस समय जैसे मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है उस पर काबू पाने के लिए मास्क बहुत जरुरी है क्याेंकि यह काेराेना वायरस 0.3 नैनाे माइक्राेन का है। यह वायरस साधारण मास्क नहीं राेक सकता इसके लिए सर्जिकल (डबल लेयर) का मास्क जरुरी है।

इधर, जिले में रविवार काे तीसरे दिन भी काेराेना के 100 से अधिक काेराेना पाॅजिटिव राेगी मिले हैं। इससे पहले शनिवार व शुक्रवार काे भी 100 से अधिक काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आ चुके हैं। रविवार काे 131 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। जिले में अब तक 9041 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आ चुके हैं। अब तक 7 हजार 42 मरीज ठीक भी हाे चुके हैं। रविवार काे एमजी हाॅस्पिटल में 4 मरीज ठीक हुए।
मरीज बढ़ने के ये सबसे बड़े 3 कारण
त्याेहारी सीजन में भीड़ में लाेगाें ने साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं की।
लाेगाें ने समझा कि काेराेना खत्म हाे गया इसलिए मास्क पहनना छाेड़ दिया।
ठंड बढ़ रही है इसलिए सर्दी, खांसी की वजह से चपेट में अधिक आ रहे हैं। दमा, दिल की बीमारी के लाेगाें काे भी ज्यादा सावधानी बरतनी हाेगी।

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट बता रहे हैं उन सवालों के जवाब जो लोग नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर लगातार पूछ रहे हैं

लाेगाें का सबसे बड़ा सवाल: रात काे वैसे भी भीड़ कम हाेती है, नाइट कर्फ्यू से क्या हाेगा | जवाब: भीलवाड़ा में राेज मिलने लगे 100-125 मरीज, यह संभलने का संकेत है

नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह के बाद केस बढ़ने की वजह क्या है?
यह सामान्य प्रक्रिया है। पिछले दिनों त्याेहारी सीजन और पंचायती राज चुनाव के कारण लोग जिस तरह लापरवाह हुए, उसका तयशुदा नतीजा हमारे सामने है।
बीच में केस बहुत कम हो गए थे, तब भी लॉकडाउन नहीं था?
त्योहारों पर जिस तरह से आवाजाही और आपसी मेल-मुलाकात अधिक रही है। उसी से केस बढ़े हैं।
ताे फिर काेराेना से बचाव के लिए सबसे जरूरी कदम क्या उठाना चाहिए ?
उपाय वही है, मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंस और सेनिटाइजेशन।
नाइट कर्फ्यू से लोग नाराज हैं?
नाराज होने जैसा कुछ नहीं है। इससे लोगों में जागरूकता बढ़ेगी, उन्हें यह समझना चाहिए कि अब भी नहीं समझे तो अगला कदम दिन का कर्फ्यू हाे सकता है।
ताे क्या फिर इतने से काम चल जाएगा?
नहीं, इसके साथ प्रशासन को मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए सख्ती बरतनी है। अभी एक-दो माह ज्यादा संवेदनशील हैं।
जागरूकता का क्या यही तरीका है?
इससे बड़े स्तर पर मैसेज जाएगा। बाकी पब्लिक अनाउंसमेंट, पोस्टर आदि का भी इस्तेमाल कर
सकते हैं।
रात का कर्फ्यू लगाने से केसे कम होने की कितनी उम्मीद है?
सीधे तौर पर तो कहना मुश्किल है, लेकिन जागरूकता बढ़ने से इसका असर जरूर होगा। संख्या कम होगी।
वैसे भी रात को लोग घरों में रहते हैं, तब भी क्या असरदार होगा?
यह सही है कि जहां नाइट लाइफ ज्यादा है, उन शहरों में इस तरह की पहल अधिक फायदमेंद होगी।
जिन शहरों में ज्यादा नाइट लाइफ नहीं है वहां इसकी क्या जरूरत?
शादियों का समय है, लोग कम बाहर निकलेंगे तो संक्रमण से बचेंगे।

आपके लिए सबसे बड़ी सलाह: खांसी या सांस लेने में तकलीफ है ताे सीटी स्केन जरुर कराएं

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आने के संकेत है। यदि किसी पाॅजिटिव का टेस्ट निगेटिव आता है और उसको खांसी या सांस लेने में तकलीफ है तो उसे सिटी स्केन जरुर करानी चाहिए। सीटी स्कैन में डाउटफुल लगने पर उसे खुद को पॉजिटिव मानते हुए कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी चाहिए। कुछ ऐसे मामले भी सामने आ रहे हैं जिनमें टेस्ट निगेटिव होने के बावजूद वापस तकलीफ हो रही है।
भीलवाड़ा शहर: अब तक एसडीएम ऑफिस में शादियाें की अनुमति के लिए 400 आवदेन
भीलवाड़ा शहर में शादियाें की अनुमति के लिए भीलवाड़ा एसडीएम ऑफिस में रविवार तक करीब 400 आवेदन आ चुके हैं। शादियाें की अनुमति के लिए यह आवेदन राेज बढ़ रहे हैं।

अब काेराेना राेकने के लिए ये तैयारियां
4 आरएएस व 4 आरपीएस रखेंगे शहर में नजर

