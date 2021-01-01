पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम:बिजली बिल में स्थाई शुल्क पांच प्रतिशत बढ़ाया घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं पर नहीं है यह अतिरिक्त भार

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 किलाेवाॅट या 12 हजार यूनिट (वार्षिक) वाले घरेलू ग्राहकों पर स्थाई शुल्क 80 रु. प्रति किलाे वाॅट प्रस्तावित
  • सिलिकाेसिस पीड़ित परिवार काे भी बिजली बिल बीपीएल श्रेणी में ही जारी करने का प्रस्ताव

अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम ने राजस्थान विद्युत नियामक आयाेग काे बिजली की दर बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। इस प्रस्ताव में घरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं पर काेई भी अतिरिक्त भार नहीं बढ़ाया गया है। न ही स्थाई शुल्क में बढ़ाेतरी करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। 10 किलाेवाॅट या 12 हजार यूनिट (वार्षिक) वाले घरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं पर जरूर स्थाई शुल्क 80 रुपए प्रति किलाे वाॅट पर प्रस्तावित है।

घरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं काे छाेड़कर अन्य उपभाेक्ताओं काे स्थाई शुल्क मेंं 5 प्रतिशत की बढ़ाेतरी हाेना प्रस्तावित है। साथ ही प्रति यूनिट दर घटना भी प्रस्तावित है। सिलिकाेसिस पीड़ित परिवार काे भी बिजली बिल बीपीएल श्रेणी में ही जारी करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। स्थाई शुल्क जाे पहले गत वित्तिय वर्ष के आधार पर आकलन हाेकर उपभाेक्ता से लिया जाता था।

अब प्रस्तावित याचिका में स्थाई शुल्क उसी माह के यूनिट के आधार से लिया जाएगा। गत वर्ष भी अजमेर डिस्काॅम ने इस परिवर्तन के लिए प्रस्ताव दिया, लेकिन नियामक आयाेग ने इसे स्वीकार नहीं किया। जिले में 5 लाख 54 हजार 801 उपभाेक्ता है। जिसमें 4.42 लाख घरेलू, 37 हजार अघरेलू, कृषि के 65 हजार उपभाेक्ता शामिल है।

डिस्कॉम तत्वरित उपभाेक्ता सेवा, निर्बाध आपूर्ति एवं सस्ती विद्युत उपभोक्ताओं को उपलब्ध कराने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। व्यवसायिक व औद्योगिक विद्युत दरें घटाई गई हैं। घरेलू उपभाेक्ता अप्रभावित रहेंगे। अंतिम निर्णय नियामक आयाेग की ओर से लिया जाएगा।
आशीष वतन शर्मा, सहायक राजस्व अधिकारी

अघरेलू उपभाेक्ताओँ के लिए

  • अघरेलू उपभाेक्ताओं में अभी 0 से 100 यूनिट तक हर माह खर्च करने वाले 7.55 रुपए प्रति यूनिट देते हैं। जबकि स्थाई शुल्क 300 रुपए हैं। वहीं प्रस्तावित दराें में इसे 5 पैसा प्रतियूनिट कम कर 7.50 करने का प्रस्ताव है, लेकिन स्थाई शुल्क में 15 की बढ़ाेतरी कर 315 रुपए प्रस्तावित हैं।
  • 101 से 200 यूनिट तक 8.50 रुपए प्रति यूनिट दे रहे हैं। प्रस्तावित दराें में 8.35 रुपए किया गया है। स्थाई शुल्क 300 है अब 315 रुपए प्रस्तावित हैं।
  • 200 से 500 यूनिट तक 8.85 रुपए प्रति यूनिट दे रहे हैं। प्रस्तावित दराें में 8.70 रुपए कर दिया है। स्थाई शुल्क 380 रुपए हैं। अब 400 रुपए प्रस्तावित हैं।
  • 500 यूनिट से अधिक पर 8.95 रुपए प्रति यूनिट दे रहे हैं। प्रस्तावित दराें में 8.75 रुपए कर दिया है। स्थाई शुल्क 460 रुपए है अब 485 रुपए प्रस्तावित हैं।
  • छाेटे व्यवसायी उपभाेक्ता...500 यूनिट हर माह खर्च करने वाले उपभाेक्ता अभी 6 रुपए प्रति यूनिट दे रहे हैं। जब कि प्रस्तावित दराें में इसे घटा कर 5.90 रुपए कर दिए है। जबकि अभी स्थाई शुल्क 80 रुपए प्रति एचपी दे रहे हैं। नई प्रस्तावित दराें में स्थाई शुल्क 85 रुपए हैं।
  • वृहद् उद्याेग वाले उपभाेक्ता...वृहद उद्योग उपभोक्ता अभी प्रति यूनिट 7.30 रुपए दे रहे हैं। इसे घटाकर 7.15 रुपए करने का प्रस्ताव दिया है। जबकि स्थाई शुल्क 270 की जगह 285 पर केवीए का प्रस्ताव है।

नियामक आयाेग ने मांगी आपत्तियां... राजस्थान विद्युत नियामक आयाेग ने 1 मार्च से पहले आपत्तियां मांगी हैं। अगर किसी भी उपभाेक्ता काे नई दरें लागू करने से पहले काेई भी आपत्ति या सुझाव हाे ताे राविविआ विनियामक भवन सहकार मार्ग जयपुर के पते में 6 प्रतियाें में भेज सकते हैं। वहीं अजमेर डिस्काॅम की ओर से भी 11 व 12 फरवरी काे सभागार अजमेर विद्युत भवन पंचशील नगर अजमेर में इस याचिका काे लेकर वेबिनार का आयाेजन किया जाएगा।

