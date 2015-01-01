पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकारिणी:शारीरिक शिक्षक संघ की कार्यकारिणी ने ली शपथ,शारीरिक शिक्षकों की मांगाें को लेकर सर्वसम्मत प्रस्ताव विभाग काे भेजा गया

भीलवाड़ा17 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान शारीरिक शिक्षा शिक्षक संघ की जिला कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारियों ने मंगलवार काे एक समाराेह में शपथ ग्रहण की। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हापूराम चौधरी ने पदाधिकारियाें काे शपथ दिलाई। संगठन के जिला अध्यक्ष नारायणलाल गाडरी ने बताया कि समारोह में पूर्व शिक्षा उपनिदेशक सुभाषचंद्र शर्मा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हापूराम चौधरी, उप जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी शारीरिक शिक्षा पदमा पुरी गोस्वामी, संरक्षक महावीर आचार्य,

फैयाज खान, शशि रंजन गोस्वामी, डॉ. तेजराज मेवाड़ा, प्रदेश महामंत्री भैरू सिंह राठौड़, प्रवीण सिंह, यशपाल खींची, प्रकाश बाबू, रज्जाक मोहम्मद, विजय राम देवासी, प्रदेश महिला मंत्री दीपा झाला अतिथि के रूप में माैजूद रहे। जिला कार्यकारी सचिव अजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने पर मुकेश कुमावत, नरेंद्र शर्मा, उदय लाल सेन, नरेश कुमार ओझा, अजय कुमार शर्मा, नरपत सिंह राठौड़, बद्रीलाल जाट,

महादेव बैरवा, मोहन लाल कोली, बलवीर सिंह यादव, गनी मोहम्मद पठान, कैलाश धाकड़, सुशील खाब्या, दिनेश शर्मा, रघुवीर कुमावत, संपत लाल खटीक, जाकिर हुसैन, विष्णु शर्मा, उषा तिवारी, अन्नपूर्णा गोड़, ओम प्रकाश चौधरी, भंवर लाल गाडरी, कमलेश काबरा, ओमप्रकाश मूंदड़ा, राजेंद्र काबरा, विजय कुमार पारीक, राजेश सोमानी, राजेंद्र विश्नोई, हरिनारायण कोली, घनश्याम शर्मा, भरत त्रिवेदी को प्रशस्ति पत्र एवं

स्मृति चिह्न दिया गया। पदोन्नति, ब्लॉक में उप जिला शारीरिक शिक्षा अधिकारी का पद सीडीईओ कार्यालय में जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (शारीरिक शिक्षा) का पद सर्जन, शारीरिक शिक्षा को अनिवार्य विषय घोषित करने, प्रत्येक विद्यालय में खेल मैदान व उपकरण उपलब्ध कराने जैसे विषयों पर प्रस्ताव पारित कर मांग पत्र विभाग काे भिजवाया गया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन अजय कुमार शर्मा ने किया।

