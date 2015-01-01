पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत भरी खबर:एमजी अस्पताल में प्लांट लगा, हवा से एक घंटे में बनेगी 27 हजार लीटर ऑक्सीजन मरीजों के बेड तक सप्लाई

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिन में 100 मरीजों को देने जितनी ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध हो सकेगी इस प्लांट से

काेराेना मरीजाें काे अब ऑक्सीजन के लिए परेशान नहीं पड़ेगा क्याेंकि एमजी अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट तैयार हाे गया है। यह अगले दाे दिन में शुरू हाे जाएगा। फिलहाल टेस्टिंग पर चल रहा है। इस ऑक्सीजन प्लांट की खास बात यह है कि यहां हवा से ऑक्सीजन बनाकर मरीजों तक पहुंचाई जाएगी। यह प्लांट शुरू होने के बाद 50 प्रतिशत तक ऑक्सीजन की बचत होगी। अभी बाहर से ऑक्सीजन मंगवानी पड़ रही है।

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से फैक्ट्रियों को अधिग्रहण किया हुआ है। 61 लाख से भी ज्यादा की लागत से बने इस प्लांट से अब हर एक घंटे में ही 27 हजार लीटर तक ऑक्सीजन बनाई जा सकती है। इस प्लांट से बनने वाली ऑक्सीजन को पाइप लाइन के जरिये वार्डों में मरीज के बेड तक सप्लाई की जाएगी। कोरोना के पीक सीजन में आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन की अधिक जरूरत थी। इसी को देखते हुए इसे तैयार किया है।

बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमितों की वजह से पिछले कुछ दिनों से एमजी अस्पताल में भी ऑक्सीजन की मांग अचानक बढ़ गई है। लगातार बढ़ रहे मरीजों को देखते हुए ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लगवाया गया। मरीजों के लिए ऑक्सीजन की कमी न रहे इसलिए अब एमजी अस्पताल में प्लांट में बनने वाली ऑक्सीजन को डायरेक्ट अस्पताल में पहले से लग रही ऑक्सीजन की लाइन से जोड़ा जाएगा। पीएमओ डॉ. अरूण गौड़ ने बताया कि ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम पूरा तैयार हैं, इसकी टेस्टिंग चल रही हैं। आगामी एक-दाे दिन में शुरू कर देंगे ताकि मरीजाें काे इसका लाभ मिल सके।

प्रक्रिया : नाइट्रोजन को अलग करने के फिल्टर और बाद में कंप्रेस्ड फार्म के टैंक में रखते है
प्लांट में वातावरण से गैसों को खींचने की क्षमता होती है, जिससे ऑक्सीजन व नाइट्रोजन को खींचा जाता है। इसके बाद नाइट्रोजन को अलग किया जाता है। ऑक्सीजन को फिल्टर करने के बाद कंप्रेस्ड फार्म में एक टैंक में रखा जाता है। यहां से पाइप लाइन के जरिए अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई की जाती है। ब्लड बैंक के पास ऑक्सीजन प्लांट बना हुआ है। यहां ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट बनाया गया है। इसमें हवा से ऑक्सीजन तैयार की जाएगी। बाहर से ऑक्सीजन नहीं मंगवानी पड़ेगी। ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट में कंप्रेसर, फिल्टर व टैंक बनाया जाएगा। जिसके माध्यम से ऑक्सीजन तैयार कर वार्डों तक पहुंचाई जाएगी।

बचत : अभी 200 सिलेंडर की खपत, प्लांट से बनने से राेज 15 हजार की बचत
अभी ही दिन औसत 150 से 200 सिलेंडर की खपत एमजी हाॅस्पिटल में ऑक्सीजन की हाे रही है। हवा से ऑक्सीजन बनने के बाद यहां 100 सिलेंडर प्रतिदिन खपत कम हाे जाएगी। एमजी हाॅस्पिटल में अभी ऑक्सीजन के 316 पाइंट बने हुए हैं, जिसमें 200 काेराेना वार्ड में हैं। इस वक्त बाहर से मंगवाए जा रहे 200 सिलेंडर में एक की औसत की कीमत 150 रुपए लगती है। अब 100 सिलेंडर की क्षमता यहीं हाेने से 100 सिलेंडर के 15 हजार रुपए बचेंगे। क्याेंकि इस प्लांट एक बार ही खर्च आया है। रोजाना ऑक्सीजन बनाने का खर्चा नहीं है।

उपलब्धता : इस वक्त 316 ऑक्सीजन पाइंट, 34 पर मरीज इनमें 25 संक्रमित
एमजी अस्पताल में इस समय 316 ऑक्सीजन पाइंट उपलब्ध है। बुधवार को 34 मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन दी जा रही थी, जिनमें 25 कोरोना संक्रमित हैं। भीलवाड़ा जिले में इस वक्त करीब एक हजार एक्टिव मरीज हैं। इनमें अधिकतर होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। एमजी अस्पताल में सिर्फ 44 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा हैं। इनकी स्थिति सीरियस होने की वजह से परिजनों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। एमजी अस्पताल में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 225 बैड उपलब्ध हैं। होम आइसोलेशन की व्यवस्था होने के बाद काफी बैड खाली रहते हैं।

