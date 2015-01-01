पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना स्वीकृति प्रदर्शन का प्रयास करते लाेगों काे पुलिस ने खदेड़ा, शांतिभंग में 36 गिरफ्तार

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईडी की कार्रवाई के विराेध में सांगानेरी गेट, पुर व भीमगंज थाना क्षेत्र में पीएफअाई ने किया प्रदर्शन का प्रयास, समझाइश पर भी नहीं माने ताे खदेड़ा...जताया विराेध

काेराेना संक्रमण काे राेकने के लिए शहर में धारा 144 लगी हाेने के बावजूद पीएफआई ने ईडी की कार्रवाई के विराेध में शुक्रवार दाेपहर सांगानेरी गेट पर प्रदर्शन का प्रयास किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने पहुंच उसे विफल कर दिया। माैके से 36 लाेगाें काे शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार किया। सांगानेरी गेट पर समझाइश के बावजूद नहीं मानने पर जमा भीड़ काे खदेड़ कर माैके से 16 लाेगाें काे सुभाषनगर थाने लाए तथा शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार किया।

वहां से कुछ लाेग सुभाषनगर थाने पहुंचे तथा उन्हें छाेड़ने की मांग काे लेकर फिर प्रदर्शन का प्रयास किया ताे वहां से भी खदेड़ा गया। पीएफआई के कार्यालयाें के साथ ही इससे जुड़े पदाधिकारियाें के ठिकानाें पर पिछले दिनाें ईडी यानी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने कार्रवाई की थी। जिसे लेकर पीएफआई ने शुक्रवार काे नमाज के बाद दाेपहर तीन बजे ईदगाह चाैक गुलनगरी में धरना-प्रदर्शन की घाेषणा की। काेविड-19 काे लेकर शहर में धारा 144 लगी हाेने से पीएफआई काे धरना प्रदर्शन की स्वीकृति नहीं दी।

एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा सहित अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियाें ने धारा 144 लगी हाेने से पदाधिकारियाें से समझाइश की, लेकिन उन पर काेई असर नहीं हाेने पर सांगानेरी गेट क्षेत्र में पुलिस जाब्ता तैनात कर दिया गया। इसके बावजूद पीएफआई से जुड़े पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता वहां जमा हाे गए, जिन्हें वहां से खदेड़ा गया। 16 लाेगाें काे थाने ले जाया गया। इस दाैरान आसपास की गलियाें में भीड़ जमा हाे गई। जिसकी पुलिस ड्राेन से निगरानी करती रही। सूचना पर एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा, डीएसपी सदर रामेश्वरप्रसाद, राहुल जाेशी, काेतवाल नेमीचंद, सुभाषनगर एसएचओ पुष्पा कासाेटिया, भीमगंज थानाधिकारी प्रकाश भाटी जाब्ते के साथ माैके पर पहुंचे तथा प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे लाेगाें काे रवाना किया।

पुर पुलिस ने 18 व भीमगंज ने 2 लाेगाें काे किया शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार... डीएसपी सदर रामेश्वरप्रसाद के अनुसार सुभाषनगर पुलिस द्वारा 16 लाेगाें काे शांतिभंग के आराेप में गिरफ्तार किया गया। साथ ही पुर थाना पुलिस ने 18 व भीमगंज पुलिस ने भी 2 लाेगाें काे शांतिभंग करने के आराेप में गिरफ्तार किया। पुर में प्रदर्शन के प्रयास की सूचना पर एसएचओ मुकेश वर्मा माैके पर पहुंचे तथा 18 लाेगाें काे शांतिभंग में गिरफ्तार किया। वहीं तेजाजी चाैक क्षेत्र से सांगानेरी गेट क्षेत्र पर प्रदर्शन में शामिल हाेने के लिए लाेगाें काे प्रेरित करते भीमगंज थानाधिकारी प्रकाश भाटी ने 2 लाेगाें काे गिरफ्तार किया।

लोकतांत्रिक अधिकाराें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की निंदा...पीएफआई कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा ईडी के दुरुपयाेग के खिलाफ प्रशासन का ध्यान आकर्षित करने के लिए प्रदर्शन को रोककर बल प्रयोग करना एवं कार्यकर्ताओं को गिरफ्तार किया जाना लोकतांत्रिक अधिकाराें पर हमला है। जिसका भारतीय कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी व मार्कसवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के ओमप्रकाश शर्मा व मोहम्मद हुसैन कुरैशी ने विरोध किया तथा प्रशासन से मांग की है कि गिरफ्तार लोगों को जल्द रिहा किया जाए।

