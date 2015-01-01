पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोस्टमार्टम:शव कब्र से निकलवाकर कराया पोस्टमार्टम, एक महीने पहले विवाहिता की हुई थी संदिग्ध माैत

भीलवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • मां ने बेटी के ससुराल वालाें के खिलाफ करवाया मामला दर्ज

बनेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के सरदारपुरा में पिछले महीने मौत को लेकर मृतका की मां ने दामाद सहित बेटी के ससुराल पक्ष के लोगों के खिलाफ दहेज हत्या का मामला दर्ज करवाया। वहीं मां की गुहार पर रविवार काे कब्र में दफन बेटी के शव काे निकलवाकर फिर से पाेस्टमार्टम करने के बाद वापस दफन कर दिया गया। मामले की जांच मांडल डीएसपी सुरेन्द्रकुमार कर रहे हैं।

भीलवाड़ा के विवेकानंदनगर निवासी शाहिदा बानू पत्नी रमजान खान कायमखानी ने थाने में दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसकी बेटी फरजाना बानू का निकाह 29 जून 2020 को थाना क्षेत्र के सरदारपुरा गांव में रहने वाले शाहरुख खान पुत्र जाकिर हुसैन खान कायमखानी के साथ हुआ था। निकाह के कुछ समय बाद ही पति, सास, ससुर, ननद और काका ससुर का लड़का बात-बात पर विवाहिता को लाॅकडाउन में निकाह करने पर और पीहर पक्ष के लोगों द्वारा दहेज कम देने की बात को लेकर प्रताड़ित करने लगे। ये बात फरजाना ने अपनी मां को बताई थी।

शाहिदा बानू ने रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि गत 18 अक्टूबर को फरजाना के ससुराल सरदारपुरा से फोन आने पर पीहर पक्ष के लोग वहां पहुंचे तो ससुराल वालों ने बताया कि फरजाना पीरसाहब के गई है। पीहर वाले उस धार्मिक स्थल पर पहुंचे तो विवाहिता वहां पर मृत हालत में मिली। विवाहिता के दफन से पहले नहलाने के बाद कपड़े पहनाने लगे तो मृतका की गर्दन एक तरफ लटक गई थी। शरीर पर अन्य चोटों के निशान थे। बाद में विवाहिता को दफन कर दिया गया।

