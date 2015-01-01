पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:राशन डीलरों के लाइसेंस निलंबित, बाद की कार्रवाई नहीं

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला रसद कार्यालय की लापरवाही

सितंबर से अगस्त 2016 तक गेहूं के अतिरिक्त आबंटन मामले में राशन डीलर्स और बिजौलिया क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति का लाइसेंस निलंबित करने के मामले में रसद विभाग के अधिकारी खुद संदेह के घेरे में हैं। सहकारी समिति से लेकर राशन विक्रेताओंं तक गेहूं पहुंचाने का काम रसद विभाग की निगरानी में हाेता है।

रसद विभाग ने इस मामले में सहकारी समिति और 10 राशन विक्रेताओंं के लाइसेंस निलंबित कर दिए लेकिन विभाग की ओर से निगरानी के लिए लगाए किसी भी निरीक्षक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। जबकि गेहूं पहुंचाने के पूरे प्रोसेस में सभी दस्तावेजों पर रसद विभाग के निरीक्षक के भी हस्ताक्षर है। रसद विभाग के अधिकारियों ने पुलिस में दर्ज कराई एफआईआर में अपने किसी कर्मचारी की मिलीभगत नहीं बताने से अब अधिकारी खुद ही संदेह के घेरे में आ गए हैं।

इस मामले में 17 राशन विक्रेताओंं पर कार्रवाई हुई थी। इनमें से पिछले दिनाें 6 के लाइसेंस निरस्त किए गए। जबकि 4 के पहले ही लाइसेंस निरस्त किए जा चुके हैं। 7 ने राशि जमा करवा दी हैं। इस मामले में तत्कालीन प्रवर्तन निरीक्षकों काे भी चार्ज शीट जारी की जाएगी।
त्रिलाेकचंद मीणा, डीएसओ

