प्रार्थना:रूप चतुर्दशी औ-र दीपावली आज साथ मनाई जाएगी,धनतेरस पर हुई मां लक्ष्मी, कुबेर व धनवंतरि की पूजा, अच्छी सेहत के लिए की प्रार्थना

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
धनतेरस से शुक्रवार काे दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत हाे गई। लाेगाें ने घराें व प्रतिष्ठानों में पूजा की। शनिवार काे रूपचतुर्दशी व दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। घर-आंगन व प्रतिष्ठान दीयाें व रंग-बिरंगी राेशनी से जगमगाएंगे, महालक्ष्मी का पूजन हाेगा। शुक्रवार मां लक्ष्मी के अधिपत्य वाला दिन है, इसलिए बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी हुई। धनतेरस पर कई शुभ व विशिष्ट याेग रहे। भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा भी की गई।

शहरवासियाें ने साेना-चांदी व अन्य धातु के बर्तन खरीदे। कार्तिक मास कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्दशी काे नरक चतुर्दशी व छाेटी दिवाली पर्व के रूप में मनाया गया। इस बार त्रयाेदशी से ही रूप चतुर्दशी शुरू हाेगी। इस साल 14 नवंबर काे दीपावली मनेगी। अमावस्या 15 नवंबर सुबह 10:37 बजे तक रहेगी। अमावस्या की रात दीपावली मनाई जाती है। इस बार 14 नवंबर काे दिवाली मनाई जाएगी। 15 नवंबर काे अन्नकूट व गाेवर्धन पूजा हाेगी।
16 नवंबर काे मनाई जाएगी भाई दूज...भाई दूज 16 नवंबर काे मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन काे भाई दूज अाैर यम द्वितीया कहते हैं। भाई दूज दीपोत्सव महापर्व का अंतिम दिन हाेगा। भाई दूज का पर्व भाई की लंबी उम्र के लिए मनाया जाता है।
रूप चतुर्दशी पर करें उबटन से स्नान...ज्याेतिषियाें के अनुसार धनतेरस के अगले दिन नरक चतुर्दशी या रूपचतुर्दशी मनाई जाती है। इसी दिन नरकासुर का वध कर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने 16100 कन्याअाें काे मुक्त कराया था। सूर्याेदय से पहले उबटन कर स्नान करने से पापाें का नाश हाेता है।

