घूसखोर गिरफ्तार:1 घंटे में मिलने वाले लाइसेंस के लिए 2 साल घुमाया, अब एएओ ने 51 हजार रु. की घूस ली

भीलवाड़ा15 मिनट पहले
कार्रवाई करती एसीबी टीम।
  • एसीबी ने डीआईजी स्टांप कार्यालय के सहायक लेखाधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया

एसीबी की द्वितीय शाखा ने बुधवार काे उप महानिरीक्षक पंजीयन एवं मुद्रांक कार्यालय के सहायक लेखा अधिकारी द्वितीय भगवत सिंह चाैधरी काे 51 हजार रुपए लेते गिरफ्तार किया। सहायक लेखा अधिकारी ने यह राशि स्टांप लाइसेंस जारी करने के नाम पर कार्यालय में ही लिफाफे में टेबल पर रखवाई।

शिकायतकर्ता ने लाइसेंस के लिए दाे साल पहले आवेदन किया। कई बार जाकर भी मिला, लेकिन अलग-अलग कारण बताकर टालते रहे। इसके बाद वह सहायक लेखाधिकारी द्वितीय से मिला ताे उसने 51 हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांगी।

एसीबी के एएसपी ब्रजराज सिंह चारण ने बताया कि शहर में सेशन काेर्ट के पास रहने वाले शिकायतकर्ता ने 15 दिसंबर काे भ्रष्टाचार निराेधक ब्यूराे में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। जिसमें बताया कि उसने अपनी पत्नी के नाम से स्टांप लाइसेंस जारी करवाने के लिए उप महानिरीक्षक उप पंजीयन एवं मुद्रांक विभाग में करीब दाे वर्ष पहले आवेदन किया था।

सत्यापन के दाैरान अभी किसी ओर की भूमिका सामने नहीं आई है : एसीबी

एएसपी ने बताया कि इस मामले में काेई और भी शामिल है या नहीं, इसकी न ताे मांग व सत्यापन में पुष्टि हुई और न ही शिकायतकर्ता की रिपाेर्ट में भी किसी और का नाम आया। इसके बावजूद और कुछ हाेगा ताे उसका पता लगाया जाएगा। एसीबी टीम का कहना है कि मामले की गहराई से पड़ताल की जा रही है। जांच के बाद अन्य तथ्य सामने आएंगे।

बंद लिफाफे में लिए थे रुपए, रंगे हाथों पकड़ा गया
शिकायतकर्ता ने इसके लिए सहायक लेखाधिकारी द्वितीय भगवत सिंह से संपर्क किया। इस पर उसने लाइसेंस जारी करने के लिए 51 हजार रुपए की मांग की ताे मंगलवार काे इसकी एसीबी में शिकायत की गई।

जिसका एसीबी ने सत्यापन कराया। सत्यापन के दाैरान शिकायत की पुष्टि हाेने पर बुधवार काे ट्रेप की कार्रवाई शुरू की और भगवत सिंह काे कुवाड़ा राेड स्थित कार्यालय में बंद लिफाफे में शिकायतकर्ता से 51 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया। जानकाराें के अनुसार नियमानुसार स्टांप लाइसेंस की काेई समय सीमा निर्धारित नहीं है। इसलिए स्टांप लाइसेंस अधिकारी चाहे ताे खानापूर्ति पूरी करवाकर एक घंटे में भी लाइसेंस जारी कर सकते हैं। लेकिन इसी काम के लिए वे परिवादी काे दाे साल से चक्कर कटवा रहे थे। लाइसेंस के ऐसे और भी कई मामले पेंडिंग चल रहे हैं।

खास सामान नहीं, आज खाेलेंगे लाॅकर
एसीबी प्रथम की टीम ने सहायक लेखा अधिकारी भगवत सिंह के घर की तलाशी ली, लेकिन उसके वहां खास सामान नहीं मिला। डीएसपी लक्ष्मण सिंह ने बताया कि उनके नेतृत्व में टीम सहायक लेखा अधिकारी के वैभवनगर स्थित घर पहुंची, जहां तलाशी के दाैरान पत्नी के मामूली जेवर व घर बर्ताव के सामान के अलावा काेई खास माल नहीं मिला। घर में ओरियंटल बैंक ऑफ काॅमर्स जाे अब पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में मर्ज हाे गया के लाॅकर की चाबी मिली। गुरुवार काे लाॅकर खुलवाया जाकर उसकी तलाशी ली जाएगी।

