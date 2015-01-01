पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:चुराए गहने बेचकर वाहन खरीद में रुपए निवेश करता था गिराेह,42 लाख का माल बरामद

भीलवाड़ा13 मिनट पहले
  • गिराेह से चुराए गए गहने और 8 वाहन बरामद, दूधिया निकला चाेरी के माल का खरीदार

सदर थाना क्षेत्र में 8 दिन पहले गिरफ्तार हुए चाेरी-नकबजन गिराेह के तीन आरोपियों ने भीलवाड़ा के विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्राें में 42 वारदातों के साथ ही चित्तौड़गढ़ और आसपास के जिलों में भी वारदातें कबूल की हैं। पुलिस ने चाेरी का माल खरीदने वाले एक अाराेपी काे भी गिरफ्तार किया है। सभी आरोपी पड़ोसी जिले चित्तौड़गढ़ के हैं। इसमें दिलचस्प बात ये है कि गिराेह के लाेग चाेरी का माल बेचने से मिलने वाले रुपए वाहन खरीदने में निवेश करते थे। पुलिस ने चाराें आरोपियों से चाेरी किए गए गहनों के साथ 3 ट्रैक्टर, 1-1 बाेलेराे-पिकअप और 3 बाइक आदि बरामद किए हैं।

एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा ने गिरोह की वारदातों का खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि बढ़ती चोरी की वारदातों को देखते हुए एएसपी मुख्यालय गजेंद्र सिंह जोधा के नेतृत्व में सीओ सदर रामेश्वर प्रसाद, सीओ मांडलगढ़ विनोद कुमार की टीम गठित की गई।टीम ने साइबर सैल के सहयाेग से गिरोह काे पकड़ा। इसमें से चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले के बेगूं थाना क्षेत्र के मेघनिवास निवासी रतन उर्फ रतनिया कंजर, प्रकाश कंजर और सन्या उर्फ समीर कंजर काे 2 नवंबर काे गिरफ्तार किया। इन आरोपियों से चाेरी का माल खरीदने वाले चित्तौड़गढ़ के पारसाेली थाना क्षेत्र के अमरतिया गांव निवासी प्रहलादसिंह पुत्र मोहन सिंह राजपूत को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

आरोपियों ने वारदातें इतनी की हैं कि महीनाें तक नहीं मिलेगी जमानत
एसपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि इन आरोपियों के खिलाफ भीलवाड़ा सहित अन्य जिलों में करीब 42 से ज्यादा मामले विभिन्न धाराओं में दर्ज हैं। इन आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है, जिनसे और भी वारदातें खुलने की संभावना है। प्रारंभिक ताैर पर गिराेह ने सदर थाना क्षेत्र के साथ ही मांडलगढ़, बीगाेद, बड़लियास, काछाेला अादि थाना क्षेत्राें में वारदातें करना कबूल किया है। इसके चलते संबंधित थाना पुलिस रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ करेंगी।
35 लाख से ज्यादा के वाहन और 7 लाख के गहने बरामद ... इन आरोपियों की निशानदेही पर सोने के गहनाें में रामनामी 1, मांदलिया 4, अंगूठी 3, पुचा 1 जोड़ी, टॉप्स 2 जोड़ी, मंगलसूत्र 1, कानों की मुर्की 1 जोड़ी और चांदी के गहनाें में पायजेब जोड़ी 2, सिक्के 11 बरामद किए। बरामद माल सदर थाना क्षेत्र के कांदा अाैर मांडलगढ़ क्षेत्र में की गई वारदातों में चुराया गया था। इसके अलावा चाेरी के माल से खरीदे और चुराए गए ट्रैक्टर 3, बाइक 3, पिकअप 1, बोलेरो 1 बरामद किए गए हैं।

