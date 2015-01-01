पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियां:एसडीएम अंकल; पहले लाॅकडाउन फिर मुहूर्त नहीं हाेने से शादी अटकी, 8 महीने बाद संयाेग , प्लीज मना मत करना

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
एसडीएम कार्यालय में शादी की इजाजत लेने के लिए आवेदकों की कतार रही।
  • पहली बार शादियाें की अनुमति लेने के लिए लाइनें लगी,अब तक 1301 आवेदन आए

(नरेंद्र जाट). पिछले एक सप्ताह में बढ़ रहे काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या के कारण काेराेना वायरस संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर काे देखते हुए राज्य सरकार की ओर से की गई सख्ती के कारण अब एक बार फिर शादियाें पर खतरा मंडराने लगा है। हालांकि गाइडलाइन में शादियाें की मनाई नहीं है लेकिन शादी में अधिकतम 100 व्यक्ति ही शामिल हाे सकते हैं।

इसकी सूचना पहले संबंधित एसडीएम ऑफिस में देना जरुरी है ताकि निर्धारित टाइमलाइन के अनुसार प्रशासन की ओर से उनकी र से आवेदन में दी गई जानकारी की सत्यता जांची सके। तीन दिन पहले शादियाें में अधिकतम 100 मेहमान बुलाने की शर्त जाेड़ने के कारण अकेले भीलवाड़ा एसडीएम ऑफिस में शादियाें सहित अन्य आयाेजन की स्वीकृति के लिए साेमवार तक 1301 आवेदन आ चुके हैं। नियमानुसार किसी भी शादी या अन्य सामूहिक कार्यक्रम के लिए एसडीएम कार्यालय में आयाेजन की सूचना देना जरुरी है।

जानिए... लोग आवेदन में शादियाें और अन्य आयाेजनाें की इजाजत लेने के लिए क्या-क्या कारण बता रहे

मंगेतर विदेश चले जाएंगे, शास्त्री नगर न्यू हाउसिंग बाेर्ड की रहने वाली प्रियांसी मेड़तवाल ने प्रार्थना पत्र देकर कहा कि अक्षय तृतीया पर लाॅकडाउन हाेने के कारण शादी नहीं हाे पाई। लाॅकडाउन में ढील मिलने के बाद शादी की बात चली लेकिन तब मुहूर्त्त नहीं था। इस कारण अब 11 दिसंबर काे शादी का मुहूर्त्त निकला है। मेरे हाेने वाले मंगेतर और उनके परिवार वाले भीलवाड़ा आ चुके हैं। अब काेराेना गाइडलाइन के कारण सख्ती के कारण शादी कैंसिल मत करवाना नहीं ताे मंगेतर और परिजन वापस विदेश चले जाएंगे। इसके बाद पता नहीं वापस कब मुहूर्त्त निकलेगा और कब मंगेतर और उनके परिजन वापस भीलवाड़ा लाैटेंगे। शादी में पूरी गाइडलाइन की पालना की जाएगी।

तीसरी बार मुहूर्त निकलाया है... विवेकानंद निवासी देबी लाल खाराेल ने आवेदन में लिखा है कि बच्चे के मुंडन के दाे बार मुहूर्त्त निकल चुके हैं। पहला लाॅकडाउन के कारण और दूसरा मुहूर्त्त भी लाॅकडाउन में कामकाज ठप रहने के कारण नहीं साध पाए। अब तीसरा मुहूर्त्त निकलवाया है। भीड़ इकट्ठी नहीं करके हम परिजन और गिने-चुने रिश्तेदार ही रात्रिजागरण के लिए आसींद में भगवान देवनारायणजी के स्थान पर जाएंगे। इसके लिए हमें अनुमति दें।

सेनेटाइजेशन और, मास्क पहनेंगे... पुराना आजाद नगर निवासी राधेश्याम पीपाड़ा ने बताया कि उनके पुत्र निर्भिक की शादी है। उज्जैन में ससुराल है। वे शादी के लिए यहां आ रहे हैं। दाेनाें परिवार की ओर से सामूहिक कार्यक्रम रखा है। समाराेह स्थल गेट पर सेनेटाइजेशन और सभी काे मास्क देने के लिए आदमी रखेंगे। कार्यक्रम की वीडियाेग्राफी कराएंगे जाे आप कभी भी मांग सकते हैं और 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति नहीं हाेंगे। आवेदन के साथ शादी में आने वाले 100 लाेगाें की सूची भी साैंपी है।

100 से अधिक नहीं बुलाएंगे...नागाैरी माेहल्ला के मंगला चाैक निवासी दिनेश बाहेती ने बताया कि 27 नवंबर काे परिवार की ओर से तुलसी विवाह रखा है। कार्यक्रम में हम 100 से अधिक व्यक्तियाें काे नहीं बुलाएंगे। यह धार्मिक आयाेजन आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ है। परिजनाें की हार्दिक इच्छा है कि इसमें सभी शामिल हाे लेकिन काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना की जाएगी। इसलिए आप अनुमति दिलावें।

गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करने पर जुर्माना

मेहमानाें की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं हाेगी।
विवाह समाराेह की अनिवार्य रूप से खुद परिवार काे ही वीडियाेग्राफी करवानी हाेगी ताकि जरुरत के समय पुलिस-प्रशासन देख सके।
साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करनी हाेगी।
नाे मास्क-नाे एंट्री नियम की सख्ती से पालना करनी हाेगी।
समाराेह स्थल के मुख्य द्वार पर थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, हैंड वाॅश एवं सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था रहेगी।
मानव के संपर्क में आने वाली हर चीज जैसे कुर्सी, रेलिंग, डाेर हैंडल्स, फर्श आदि की बार-बार सफाई करनी हाेगी।

