पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फीडबैक:सीवरेज ; जहां रोड रिस्टोर हुई वहां अब लोगों से लेंगे फीडबैक

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीवरेज के लिए आगे खोदी जाने वाली सड़कों की कार्य योजना प्रस्तुत करने के आदेश

कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद नकाते की अध्यक्षता में आरयूआईडीपी के कार्यों को लेकर गठित सिटी लेवल कमेटी की बैठक मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में हुई। शहर में सीवरेज एवं ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट कार्य की प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई। सांसद सुभाष बहेड़िया, आरयूआईडीपी, नगर परिषद, यूआईटी एवं जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

कलेक्टर ने सीवरेज लाइन कार्य पर असंतोष जाहिर किया तथा सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने में लेवल का पूरा ध्यान रखते हुए फ्लो टेस्ट करने को कहा। दीपावली से पहले सड़कों की पूरी मरम्मत के निर्देश देते हुए बिना अनुमति आगे खुदाई नहीं करने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी कार्य के लिए संवेदक की ओर से कार्य योजना प्रस्तुत की जाए जिसे साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में रखा जाए ताकि अन्य विभागों के साथ समन्वय हो सके। जिन इलाकों में कार्य संपन्न हो गया है वहां के घर या दुकान मालिकों से लिखित में फीडबैक लिए जाएंगे।

सीवरेज लाइन वाली सड़क में फंसी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली... काशीपुरी डी सेक्टर मकान नंबर 240 के सामने करीब 15 रोज पहले सीवरेज लाइन डाली अभी तक नहीं सुध ली। पूर्व पार्षद सुरेश बंब ने बताया कि ट्रैक्टर का पिछला टायर सीवरेज लाइन में धंस गया। जेसीबी की मदद से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली काे निकाला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें