चाेरियां:चाेरी के मामले में फरियादी से बाेली पुलिस-एफआर पर हस्ताक्षर करो,एसपी काे पत्र देने पर कार्रवाई

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • सदर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, सुवाणा कस्बे में दाे साल में 30 से ज्यादा चाेरियां

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के सुवाणा कस्बे में डेढ़ साल पहले हुई करीब एक लाख रुपए की चोरी का खुलासा पुलिस नहीं कर पाई तो एफआर लगवाने के लिए फरियादी काे सदर थाने पर बुलाया। फरियादी ने एफआर पर हस्ताक्षर करने से इनकार करते हुए आला अधिकारियों काे शिकायत की ताे पुलिस हरकत में आ गई। पुलिस ने साेमवार काे चाेर गिराेह के तीन जनाें काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

अब उनसे इस मामले में भी पूछताछ की जाएगी।सुवाणा निवासी कमलेश पुत्र लालचंद चपलोत की कस्बे में स्थित दुकान में 2 मार्च 2019 काे चाेर घुसे और दाे किलाे चांदी तथा 5 ग्राम साेने के गहने चुराकर ले गए। सदर थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाया गया। डेढ़ साल बाद भी इस मामले में पुलिस न ताे चाेराें काे पकड़ पाई और न ही माल बरामद हुआ।

करीब 15 दिन पहले सदर पुलिस ने फरियादी कमलेश चपलोत काे मामले में एफआर लगाने के लिए हस्ताक्षर करने काे बुलाया। इस पर कमलेश चपलोत ने एफआर लगवाने का विराेध करते हुए एसपी के नाम पर ज्ञापन भेजा। इसके साथ ही सदर थाने के जांच अधिकारी की जांच से असंतुष्ट हाेते हुए एफआर नहीं लगाने और किसी उच्च अधिकारी से निष्पक्ष जांच की गुहार की है। दूसरी अाेर, सदर थाना पुलिस कांदा गांव में एक साल पहले हुई चाेरी के मामले में गिरफ्तार तीन आरोपियों से सुवाणा समेत अन्य चाेरियाें के बारे में भी पूछताछ कर रही है।

सुवाणा में दाे साल में 30 चाेरियां, खुलासा एक का भी नहीं
सदर थाने के बगल में बसे सुवाणा कस्बे में करीब एक साल में 30 से ज्यादा मामलाें में चोर लाखाें रुपए का माल ले गए। कुछ मामलाें में ताे पुलिस ने एफआईआर भी दर्ज नहीं की। जिन मामलाें में रिपोर्ट दर्ज हुई, उनमें से अब तक एक का भी राज पुलिस नहीं खोल पाई है। एक बार ताे थाने के सामने स्थित फार्म हाउस में पाइप लाइन डाल रही अडानी गैस कंपनी के ठेकेदार के गाेदाम से भी चाेर हजाराें रुपए का इलेक्ट्रिक सामान चुरा ले गए। सुवाणा के ही रामलाल जाजूंदा की 3 भैसें चाेरी हा़े गई। पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने से इनकार कर दिया। 8-10 दिन बाद खुद रामलाल अपने स्तर पर ही भैसाें का पता लगाकर ले अाया।

