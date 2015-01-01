पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजौलिया से खबर:3 श्रमिकों एवं 50 गायों काे निगल गया स्लरी का तालाब,4 साल में डंपिंग यार्ड नहीं बन सका

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • खनन क्षेत्र में 20 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन पर दलदल...अासपास की इकाइयां भी रीकाे में डालती हैं मलबा

केसरगंज रीको औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र में सड़क के किनारे फैला स्लरी का तालाब माैताें के यार्ड से कम नहीं है। खनन क्षेत्र में क्रेशर प्लांट से निकलने वाली सैंड स्टोन की स्लरी तीन श्रमिकाें की जान ले चुकी है। गायें व अन्य मवेशी ताे आए दिन फंसते हैं। कुछ सेवाभावी लाेग अपनी जान पर खेलकर कइयाें काे बचा लेते हैं जबकि अधिकांश की तड़पते हुए अकाल माैत हाे जाती है।

चार साल में 50 से ज्यादा गायें 20 हजार वर्गफीट में फैल चुके इस दलदल में दफन हाे चुकी हैं। यहां अकाल माैत मरे कुत्ते, सुअर व अन्य जानवराें की ताे गिनती ही नहीं है। यह सब हाे रहा है डंपिंग यार्ड नहीं हाेने से। जबकि रीकाे ने उद्यमियाें काे भूखंड देते समय स्लरी डालने का स्थान जल्द तय कर देने का आश्वासन दिया था। यार्ड नहीं बनने से रीकाे में ही अवैध रूप से स्लरी डाली जाने लगी।

रीकाे की लापरवाही इंसानाें, गायाें एवं अन्य बेजुबान जानवराें के लिए जानलेवा हो चुकी है। चार साल में स्लरी में फंसने से 4 दर्जन से अधिक गायें दम ताेड़ चुकी हैं। 2016 में केसरगंज की खदान में नहाने गए 3 मजदूर स्लरी में फंस गए थे। ये तीनाें कराैली जिले के थे। शव यहां से ले जाने के बाद उनके परिजन मुआवजे के लिए भटकते रहे। ये तीन जान लापरवाही के कारण गईं लेकिन अब तक किसी काे जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया गया। प्रशासन ने अवैध रूप से मलबा फेंकने वाले पत्थर चिराई फैक्ट्रियाें के मालिकों के खिलाफ कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की।

न रीकाे के अधिकारियाें के आच आईं। हाल ही 27 अक्टूबर कोस्लरी के इस सफेद तालाब में 2 गायें फंस गई थीं। इन्हें गाेसेवा में जुटी कामधेनु सेना के कार्यकत्ताओं ने बचाया था। परेशानी यह कि इस स्लरी का फिलहाल काेई पुन:उपयाेग नहीं है। ऐसासिएशन ने इसे लैब में भिजवाकर परीक्षण भी करवाए। थर्मल राख का सीमेंट व अन्य उद्याेग में उपयाेग हाेने लगा लेकिन सैंड स्टाेन स्लरी ऐसे किसी उपयाेग में आने लायक नहीं है।

ढिलाई तीन साल पहले प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल ने जारी किए थे नोटिस, दिया सिर्फ आश्वासन

केसरगंज इलाके की बंद पड़ी खदानाें में अवैध रूप से स्लरी डंप करने, अाए दिन गायों के फंसने एवं 2016 में 3 लोगों की मौत के बाद जन विचार मंच की ओर से शिकायत की गई थी। इस पर राजस्थान प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल ने कार्रवाई करते हुए फैक्ट्री मालिकों को नोटिस जारी किए थे। एक टीम ने मौका निरक्षण भी किया था। तब ऊपरमाल सैंड स्टोन एक्सपोर्टर एंड डेवलपमेंट सोसायटी ने बंद पड़ी खदानाें में या इधर-उधर स्लरी नहीं डालने पर सहमति दी थी। रीको में डंपिंग यार्ड का स्थान चिह्नित हाेने पर वहीं स्लरी डालने की लिखित सहमति दी थी। रीको की ओर से जगह निर्धारित नहीं की गई। न इस स्लरी का कारगर निस्तारण हाे पा रहा इसलिए इधर-उधर स्लरी के तालाब व पहाड़ बन गए।

चिंता ऊपरमाल सैंड स्टोन एक्सपोर्टर एंड डेवलपमेंट सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष सुनील जैन का कहना है कि रीकाे में 200 फैक्ट्रियाें की जगह है। साै प्लाॅट कट चुके हैं। डंपिंग यार्ड की जगह ताे सुरक्षित है लेकिन चार साल में यार्ड नहीं बन सका। रीकाे के अलावा बिजाैलिया के अासपास भी फैक्ट्रियां हैं। सभी मलबे काे हाईवे के पास बिजाैलिया की पुरानी खदानाें में फिंकवाती थीं। वहां लाेग और मवेशी मरे तब तत्कालीन उपखंड अधिकारी के माैखिक कहने पर रीकाे में डंप करने लगे जबकि यहां यार्ड नहीं है। रीकाे क्षेत्र के चारदीवारी तक नहीं है, जिससे मवेशी घुस आते हैं। हम खुद चिंतित हैं। खेत उजाड़ हाे रहे। कुएं-बावड़ियाें का पानी सूख चुका या दूषित हाे गया।

