पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नशे का कारोबार लील रहा युवा जिंदगी:स्मैक, गांजे से भी आगे नशे के लिए हाेने लगा दर्द निवारक, नींद की दवाओं का उपयाेग

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में 5 महीने में दाे युवकाें की माैत ओवरडाेज से

शहर के सुभाषनगर और प्रतापनगर क्षेत्र में पिछले 5 महीने में 2 युवाओं की लाश सुनसान जगह पर मिली। इन मामलाें में चिंताजनक बात ये है कि एक युवा के हाथ में सीरिंज लगी हुई मिली, जबकि दूसरी घटना में मौके पर नशीली दवा और इंजेक्शन की खाली सीरिंज मिली थी। शहर के युवाओं की जिंदगी नशा लील रहा है। नशे के लिए शहर के युवा दर्द निवारक और नींद की दवाओं के साथ ही स्मैक का नशा भी सीरिंज से कर रहे हैं।

शहर में कुछ समय से स्मैक, गांजे के बाद नशीली दवाओं का भी चलन बढ़ा है। जिन दवाओं को ज्यादातर नींद न आने, दर्द और तनाव को दूर करने वाले मरीज को दिया जाता है। उनका उपयोग अब नशे के लिए भी किया जाने लगा है। नशे के लिए फोर्टविन इंजेक्शन का इस्तेमाल भी करने की बात भी सामने आई है।

यह इंजेक्शन डॉक्टर मरीजों का दर्द ठीक करने के लिए उपयोग करते हैं। इस दर्द निवारक इंजेक्शन का उपयोग गलत तरीके से किया जा रहा है। इसी तरह, एलर्जी से बचने के लिए लगाए जाने वाले एविल इंजेक्शन का भी उपयाेग नशा करने वाले युवा एलर्जी से बचने के लिए करने लगे हैं। बिना डॉक्टर के लिखे ऐसी दवाएं किसी को भी उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जा सकती। हालांकि कुछ मेडिकल संचालक अपने फायदे के लिए इस तरह की दवाइयां बिना डाॅक्टर की पर्ची के दे देते हैं।

चिंताजनक स्थिति : डेढ़-दाे साल से बदल रहा नशे का फाॅर्म, आने लगी मैंड्रेक्स भी

एमजी हाॅस्पिटल के मनाेराेग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. वीरभान चंचलानी ने बताया कि करीब डेढ़-दाे साल से शहर और जिले में लाेग नए तरीके से नशा करने लगे हैं। स्मैक पन्नी से पीने के बजाय एविल इंजेक्शन में गरम करके मिलाकर सीरिंज के जरिये लेने लगे हैं। इससे कई बार ओवरडाेज हाेने से माैत भी हाे जाती है। इसके अलावा ट्राॅमाडाेर, अल्प्राजाेलम, नाइट्रावेट आदि दवाएं भी नशे के लिए लेने की लत बढ़ गई है। इसके अलावा मेट्राे सिटी में मिलने वाली नशीली दवा मैंड्रेक्स भी यहां आने लगी हैं।

  • केस-1: प्रतापनगर थाना क्षेत्र में गत 6 दिसंबर काे 100 फीट राेड पर जाेधड़ास ओवरब्रिज के पास शहर के संजय काॅलाेनी निवासी राकेश प्रजापत की लाश मिली थी। शव के पास नशे के इंजेक्शन और सीरिंग आदि मिले थे। इससे पुलिस ने प्रारंभिक ताैर पर राकेश प्रजापत की माैत नशे के ओवरडाेज से हाेने की बात कही थी।
  • केस-2: शहर के काेटा राेड स्थित अहिंसा सर्कल से आगे पुराना चुंगीनाका के पास 27 अगस्त 2020 काे नई ईरास के बरदीचंद सेन की लाश झाड़ियाें में मिली, जिसके हाथ में सीरिंज लगी हुई थी। परिजनाें ने सुभाषनगर पुलिस काे बताया कि 35 वर्षीय बरदीचंद 5-6 साल से स्मैक का नशा करने लगा था। माना जा रहा है कि बरदीचंद सीरिंज के माध्यम से नशा करने लगा।

सीरिंज से करने लगे स्मैक का भी नशा
जानकारी में आया कि आमताैर पर स्मैक की पुड़िया के बजाय कुछ लाेग जल्दी और तेज नशे के लिए स्मैक काे इंजेक्शन के जरिये भी लेने लगे हैं। हाल ही में सुभाषनगर थाना प्रभारी पुष्पा कासाेटिया ने स्मैक पीने के आदी एक व्यक्ति की तलाशी ली ताे उसके पास भी सीरिंज मिली थी।

मृतकाें का विसरा लैबाेरेट्री भेजा
सुभाषनगर थाना प्रभारी पुष्पा कासाेटिया ने बताया कि बरदीचंद की लाश का पाेस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद माैत के वास्तविक कारणाें की जांच के लिए विसरा जयपुर लैबाेरेट्री भेजा है। प्रतापनगर थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर सुनील कुमार चाैधरी ने बताया कि जाेधड़ास पुलिस के पास मृत मिले युवक का भी विसरा जांच के लिए जयपुर लैब भेजा है।

चलाया जागरुकता अभियान
राजस्थान पुलिस ने कुछ महीने पहले लाॅकडाउन में तनाव के कारण आत्महत्या जैसी घटनाओं की बढ़ाेतरी के बाद युवाओं काे अवसाद से बचाने के लिए विभाग के साेशल मीडिया हैंडल्स के माध्यम से जागरुकता अभियान शुरू किया था। इसमें पुलिस बार-बार अपील कर रही है कि अवसाद ग्रस्त व्यक्ति की पहचान कर उसकी मदद करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser