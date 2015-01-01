पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bhilwara
  Smackchi, Who Was Accused Of Stealing, Is On The Lookout For An Absconding Partner, With The Help Of One Of His Companions On Diwali Night

गिरफ्तार:चोरी का आरोपी गिरफ्तार फरार साथी की तलाश,स्मैकची ने दीपावली की रात काे अपने एक साथी की मदद से चाेरी की थी

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
शहर में प्रतापनगर थाना क्षेत्र चंद्रशेखर आजादनगर में तीन दिन पहले सूने मकान के ताले तोड़कर 50 हजार रुपए और अन्य सामग्री चुराने के मामले में पुलिस ने एक स्मैकची को गिरफ्तार कर उससे कुछ नकदी और चांदी का सिक्का बरामद कर लिया है। स्मैकची ने दीपावली की रात काे अपने एक साथी की मदद से चाेरी की थी। पुलिस इस फरार साथी काे नामजद कर उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

प्रतापनगर थाने के एएसआई गोपाललाल डिडवानिया ने बताया कि अजमेर जिले में ब्यावर क्षेत्र के जालिया हाल चंद्रशेखर आजादनगर निवासी महावीरप्रसाद सुखवाल के घर पर चाेरी के मामले में शहर की कांवाखेड़ा कच्ची बस्ती निवासी आजम उर्फ बबलू पुत्र हफीज मोहम्मद मिरासी को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उससे चांदी का सिक्का व कुछ नकदी भी बरामद की गई। आजम स्मैक पीने का आदी बताया गया है। आजम काे न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भिजवा दिया गया। इधर, पूछताछ में सामने आया कि चाेरी में आजम का एक और साथी भी शामिल है, जाे फरार है।

उसकाे नामजद कर तलाश की जा रही है। एएसआई डिडवानिया ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल के पास डेयरी बूथ चलाने वाला महावीर प्रसाद दीपावली पर पैतृक गांव जालिया गया था। 14 नवंबर की रात चाेर महावीर प्रसाद का मकान सूना देखकर घुसे और चाेरी की वारदात काे अंजाम दिया। इस बीच पड़ाेसियाें काे मकान में चाेरी की आशंका हुई ताे महावीर सुखवाल काे फोन से जानकारी दी। इस पर सुखवाल जालिया से रवाना होकर तड़के घर लौटे ताे घर के ताले टूटे हुए थे। चाेराें ने आलमारी में रखे 50 हजार रुपए और अन्य सामग्री चुरा लिए। सुखवाल की रिपाेर्ट पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की गई।

