राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट) - 2021:प्रदेश में अब तक 11 लाख आवेदन भीलवाड़ा से 20 हजार शामिल होंगे

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
25 अप्रैल काे हाेने वाली राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा (रीट)-2021 के लिए पंजीयन की अंतिम तिथि 4 फरवरी से एक दिन पहले तक 11 लाख से अधिक अभ्यर्थी इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर चुके हैं। निर्धारित अंतिम तिथि तक पंजीयन एवं फीस जमा कराने वाले अभ्यर्थी ही 8 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

अंतिम तिथि को रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या में इजाफा होने की संभावना को देखते हुए बोर्ड इस बार करीब 12.24 लाख परीक्षार्थियों के लिए बैठक व्यवस्था की योजना बना रहा है। यह संख्या रीट-2018 के परीक्षार्थियों के मुकाबले करीब 2.44 लाख अधिक है। प्रदेश में पिछली बार 9 लाख 79,768 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। इसी प्रकार, जिले से इस परीक्षा में 20 हजार 81 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए।

इन परीक्षार्थियों के लिए जिले में 54 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए। लेकिन, इस साल जिले में करीब 25 हजार परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या होने का अनुमान है। परीक्षार्थियों की बढ़ी हुई संख्या एवं कोरोना महामारी से सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियम की पालना को ध्यान में रखते हुए जिले में इस बार परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या 175 तक हो सकती है।

राजस्थान अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा-2021 का आयोजन 25 अप्रैल को दो पारियों में होगा। प्रथम पारी परीक्षा सुबह 10 से दोपहर 12:30 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षा में लेवल-2 (कक्षा 6 से 8) के परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इसी प्रकार, द्वितीय पारी परीक्षा दोपहर 2:30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगी। इसमें लेवल-1 (कक्षा 1 से 5) के परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे।

आठ फरवरी तक किया जा सकेगा रीट के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन
राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से रीट की घोषणा से पहले इस भर्ती के लिए माना जा रहा था कि करीब 11 लाख अभ्यर्थी इंतजार कर रहे हैं। यह आंकड़ा बुधवार को ही पूरा हो गया है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के अंतिम दिन यह आंकड़ा 12 लाख से अधिक पहुंच सकता है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया के लिए गुरुवार रात तक रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन के जरिए शुल्क जमा करा दिया। वे आठ फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकेंगे। परीक्षा का पाठ्यक्रम वेबसाइट पर जारी किया जा चुका है।

शिक्षा विभाग ने विषयवार 8वीं के मॉडल प्रश्न-पत्र जारी किए
काेराेनाकाल में इस बार 8वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को 2.30 घंटे में 50 नंबर का पेपर हल करना होगा। राजस्थान राज्य शैक्षिक अनुसंधान एवं प्रशिक्षण परिषद ने विषयवार 8वीं के मॉडल प्रश्न पत्र जारी कर दिए हैं। विद्यार्थियों को प्रश्न-पत्र में करीब 25 से 31 प्रश्न हल करने होंगे। इनमें एक-एक नंबर के 11 प्रश्न ऑब्जेक्टिव भी होंगे। दो-दो नंबर के सात प्रश्न, तीन-तीन नंबर के पांच प्रश्न सहित पांच-पांच नंबर के दो प्रश्न हल करने को मिलेंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि कोरोना के चलते इस बार परीक्षा पैटर्न में बदलाव किया गया है। आठवीं में 52 प्रतिशत सिलेबस कर दिया। इनमें ऑब्जेक्टिव, अति लघुत्तरात्मक, लघुत्तरात्मक प निबंधात्मक प्रश्न शामिल हैं।

