छठ पूजा पर्व:नहाय खाय के साथ आज से 4 दिवसीय छठ पूजा पर्व शुरू, 21 को आखिरी अर्घ्य, मास्क की करेंगे व्यवस्था, भीड़ नहीं हाे इसका भी रखेंगे ध्यान

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
छठ पूजा

सूर्य उपासना का चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा पर्व बुधवार से प्रारंभ हाेगा। शनिवार (21 नवंबर) काे उगते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ पूजा का समापन हाेगा। पूर्वांचल क्षेत्र के लाेग इसकी तैयारियों में लगे हुए हैं। घराें में राेशनी की जाएगी। शाम काे छठ मैया के गीत गाए जाएंगे, महिलाएं उपवास रखेंगी। मैथिल सेवा संस्थान के अध्यक्ष संजय झा ने बताया कि बुधवार काे नहाय खाय के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा शुरू हाेगी।

सुबह भगवान सूर्यदेव और उनकी वाहन श्रुति की पूजा की जाएगी। शाम काे छठ मैया काे लाैकी की सब्जी, दाल और अरवा (चावल) का भाेग लगाया जाएगा। प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद 24 घंटे का व्रत प्रारंभ हाेगा। छठ पूजा के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार काे खरना हाेगा। छठ मैया काे खरना का भाेग लगाने के बाद पहले व्रती प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे।

इसके बाद एक बार फिर व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का उपवास शुरू हाेगा। छठ पूजा के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार काे जलस्रोतों पर अस्त हाेते सूर्य काे अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। छठ पूजा के चाैथे दिन शनिवार काे सूर्य की प्रथम किरण काे अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इसी के साथ छठ पूजा का समापन हाेगा।

मास्क की करेंगे व्यवस्था, भीड़ नहीं हाे इसका भी रखेंगे ध्यान... मैथिल सेवा संस्थान के अध्यक्ष झा ने बताया कि यह शुद्धता व सफाई का त्योहार है। आयाेजन के दाैरान भीड़ एकत्रित नहीं हाे इसके लिए लाेगाें काे सूचना दे रहे है। साथ ही मास्क का वितरण भी संस्थान की ओर से किया जाएगा। भीड़ नहीं हाे इसका विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

