पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संदेह के घेरे में खनिज अधिकारी:खनिज विभाग ने बारह दिन मेंबदली बजरी की नीलामी दरप्रति टन 75 रु.बढ़ाकर 425 की

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • उच्च अधिकारियाें की फटकार के बाद बदला निर्णय
  • बजरी खरीदने के लिए मांगे आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया काे राेका गया

अवैध खनन व परिवहन में जब्त की गई बजरी नीलाम करने की दरें तय करने में खनिज विभाग के अधिकारी संदेह के घेरे में हैं। 12 दिन पहले 15 अक्टूबर काे खनिज विभाग ने जब्त बजरी काे नीलाम करने की दर प्रति टन 350 रुपए तय की थी।

जब यह मामला उच्च अधिकारियाें के पास पहुंचा और उन्हें बताया गया कि बजरी नीलामी की दरें जानबूझकर स्थानीय अधिकारियाें ने बहुत कम रखी ताे इसके बाद उनकाे फटकार लगी।

आनन-फानन में बजरी खरीदने के लिए मांगे आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया काे राेका गया। जबकि खनिज विभाग काे कई आवेदन भी मिल चुके थे। इसके बाद अब नए सिरे से बजरी की दरें तय की गई हैं।

नई दराें के अनुसार अब खनिज विभाग जब्त बजरी काे ओपन मार्केट में 425 रुपए प्रति टन के हिसाब से देगा। 12 दिन में दरें बदलने के पीछे खनिज विभाग के अधिकारियाें का अजीब तर्क है कि पहले तय की गई दरें केवल सरकारी काम में बजरी देने के तय की गई थी जबकि नई दरें ओपन मार्केट में बजरी बेचने के लिए की गई हैं।

जिले में 14 जगह पड़ी है 27806 टन बजरी

जिले में अलग-अलग 14 जगह अवैध खनन व परिवहन से जब्त की गई 27806 टन बजरी पड़ी है। यह बजरी जैसी स्थिति में है वैसी स्थिति में ही नीलाम की जाएगी। अलग-अलग जगह 14 स्थानाें पर 50 टन से लेकर 14803 टन बजरी पड़ी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें