पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhilwara
  • The District Olympic Association's Adhoc Committee Discussed The Election, Committee Convenor KK Sharma Told About The Outline Of The Union

चुनाव पर चर्चा:जिला ओलिंपिक संघ की एडहॉक कमेटी ने चुनाव पर चर्चा की,कमेटी के संयोजक केके शर्मा ने संघ की आगे की रूपरेखा के बारे में बताया

भीलवाड़ा11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला बैडमिंटन संघ एवं जिला टेनिस संघ के चुनाव पर जिला ओलिंपिक संघ की बैठक भी हुई। ओलिंपिक संघ की एडहॉक कमेटी के संयोजक केके शर्मा ने संघ की आगे की रूपरेखा के बारे में बताया। उन्होंने राजस्थान ओलिंपिक संघ अध्यक्ष जनार्दन सिंह गहलोत तथा सचिव अरुण सारस्वत के निर्देशानुसार जिले में कार्य करने की बात कही।

उसी आधार पर जिला ओलिंपिक संघ के चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। एडहॉक कमेटी के चेयरमैन लाजपत आचार्य ने बताया कि शीघ्र ही संवैधानिक तौर पर जिला ओलिंपिक संघ के चुनाव कराए जाएंगे। बैठक में जिला बैडमिंटन संघ अध्यक्ष विजय सिंह शक्तावत, भगवत सिंह कानावत, कैलाश डाड, संपत कोठारी, निर्मल कटारिया, कैलाश खटीक, शिवराम खटीक, राजीव मूलावत, शंकरलाल खटीक, कैलाश धाकड़, विश्वजीत सिंह, सुधा जाट, कैलाश मूंदडा, दारा सिंह, महेश शर्मा, हीरालाल, विनीत शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें