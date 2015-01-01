पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:चाेरी की बिजली से चल रहा था माेबाइल का टावर महिला काे करंट लगा ताे खुली पोल

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 3 महीने पहले भी निगम ने 8.50 लाख जुर्माना वसूला था

उपखंड मुख्यालय के चावंडिया चौराहा पर लगा इंडस कंपनी का मोबाइल टावर चोरी की बिजली से चल रहा था। सुबह खेत पर काम करने गई महिला सलमा काे करंट लगा ताे इसकी पाेल खुली। कंपनी द्वारा टावर चलाने काे बिजली चाेरी के उद्देश्य से ताराें में लगाए गए कट से इस महिला काे करंट लग गया। महिला के चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर लोग पहुंचे और महिला को संभाला और उपचार कराया। सूचना पर विद्युत निगम के जेईएन मनीष कुमार विश्वकर्मा व अरुण कुमार चौधरी कर्मचारियों की टीम के साथ पहुंचे और विद्युत चोरी के कनेक्शन को हटाकर 50 मीटर विद्युत केबल जब्त की।

जेईएन विश्वकर्मा ने बताया कि विद्युत चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ निगम पहले जुर्माना वसूलने की कार्रवाई करेगा, जुर्माना जमा नहीं कराने पर मुकदमा दर्ज कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि लगभग 3 माह पूर्व भी इसी टावर पर विद्युत चोरी पकड़ी थी, जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 8.50 लाख रुपए की वीसीआर भरी थी। उसके बाद भी टावर पर कार्यरत तकनीकी कर्मी विद्युत चोरी से बाज नहीं आए। उक्त टावर पर लगातार हो रही विद्युत चोरी से विद्युत निगम के कर्मियों की मिलीभगत का अंदेशा भी है।

लोगों ने विद्युत कर्मियों की मिलीभगत की भी जांच की मांग की है। इस तरह खुलेआम विद्युत चोरी होने से सरकार को लाखों रुपए के राजस्व की चंपत भी लग रही है। मौके से निगम के अधिकारियों ने लगभग 50 फीट केबल व खंभे पर चढ़ने के लिए बना रखी लोहे के कवर वाली प्लास्टिक की चप्पल जब्त की। लोगों का कहना था कि अगर महिला के करंट नहीं लगता तो विद्युत चोरी के इस मामले का पता नहीं लगता। इस टावर पर लगभग तीन-चार महीने से खंभे से केबल लगाकर बिजली चोरी की जा रही थी।

