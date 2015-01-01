पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल की लापरवाही:निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्ची की माैत, परिजनाें का आरोप लापरवाही से गई जान, हंगामा डाॅक्टरों से मारपीट की

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना पेटदर्द होने की शिकायत पर परिजनाें ने कराया था भर्ती देर रात एमजीएच में पहुंचाया शव

हरिशेवा धाम के सामने स्थित पांडिया अस्पताल में शनिवार शाम बालिका की माैत के बाद आक्रोशित परिजनों ने हंगामा किया। परिजनाें ने अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आराेप लगाते हुए अस्पताल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की। इस बीच समझाइश करने आए इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन के डाॅक्टर्स पर भीड़ ने हमला कर दिया। इससे दाे डाॅक्टर घायल हाे गए। बाद में पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग कर भीड़ को हटाया। हंगामे की सूचना पर एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा, एडीएम सिटी रिछपालसिंह बुरड़क समेत कई अधिकारी माैके पर पहुंचे। करीब चार घंटे तक हंगामे के बाद आधी रात में माहाैल शांत हुआ।

जानकारी के अनुसार ब्राह्मणों की जितिया हाल चंद्रशेखर आजादनगर निवासी एडवाेकेट भगवानलाल शर्मा की 14 वर्षीय बेटी रक्षा काे पेट दर्द की शिकायत पर शनिवार सुबह पांडिया अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। परिजनाें का कहना है कि दिन में बेटी की तबीयत में सुधार हाे गया था। इसके बाद अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर द्वारा टेबलेट देने से करीब 4 बजे शाम काे अचानक रक्षा की तबीयत बिगड़ी और उसने दम ताेड़ दिया। किशाेरी की माैत के बाद परिजनाें ने डाक्टर पर गलत दवा देने और स्टाफ पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आराेप लगाया। एसपी चंद्रा ने परिजनाें की रिपाेर्ट पर उचित कार्रवाई की बात कहते हुए बालिका का शव पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए एमजी अस्पताल भिजवाने काे कहा।

इस दाैरान परिजनाें ने डाॅक्टर पर कानूनी कार्रवाई के साथ ही अस्पताल काे सीज करवाने की मांग पर अड़ गए। परिजनों ने कहा कि शव यहां से चला गया ताे अस्पताल के खिलाफ काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हाेगी। रक्षा के एक बड़ा भाई और है। देर रात तक भी अस्पताल के बाहर रक्षा का नाम ले-लेकर परिजन बिलख रहे थे। इधर, डॉक्टर से मारपीट की घटना के विरोध में आईएमए ने रविवार को ओपीडी में मरीजों को नहीं देखने का निर्णय लिया है। इनकी मांग है कि मारपीट करने वालों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

डॉक्टर बोले - समझाइश कर रहे डाॅक्टर्स से मारपीट क्यों? आज ओपीडी बंद रखेंगे

अस्पताल में हंगामे के बाद आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. दुष्यंत शर्मा, सचिव महेश गर्ग, डाॅ. हरीश मारू आदि समझाइश के लिए अाए। बातचीत से मामला शांत नहीं हाेने और विवाद बढ़ने पर डाॅक्टर्स बाहर निकले ताे वहां माैजूद भीड़ ने उनके साथ मारपीट कर दी। इससे डाॅ. मारू के हाथ में फ्रैक्चर हाे गया। वहीं सिर और शरीर पर चाेटें आई। वहीं अस्पताल प्रबंधक डाॅ. अमृतलाल पांडिया, डाॅ. गर्ग आदि काे भी चाेटें आई। माहाैल बिगड़ते देख पुलिस ने भी सख्ती दिखाते हुए हल्का बल प्रयोग किया।

बेटी रक्षा काे पेटदर्द की शिकायत पर यहां लाए थे। डाॅक्टर ने गलत टेबलेट दे दी। तबीयत बिगड़ने लगने पर हमने स्टाफ से उन्हें फाेन करवाया ताे वे बाेले शाम 5 बजे राउंड पर आऊंगा तब देख लूंगा। जब अस्पताल से नहीं संभल रहा था ताे बेटी काे किसी दूसरे अस्पताल में रैेफर कर देते। उनकी जरा सी लापरवाही से हमारी बेटी चली गई। नंदलाल शर्मा, रक्षा के ताऊ

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी और सदस्य समझाइश के लिए गए थे। हम शांति से बात कर रहे थे। इसके बावजूद लोगों ने हम पर हमला कर दिया। इसके कारण डॉ. हरीश मारू का हाथ टूट गया। इन हमलों की हम निंदा करते हैं। पुलिस ऐसे लाेगाें पर कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं करती है तो प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।
डाॅ. दुष्यंत शर्मा, अध्यक्ष व डाॅ. महेश गर्ग, सचिव आईएमए

बालिका की माैत पर परिजनाें से समझाइश की। उन्हें आश्वस्त किया है कि वे रिपाेर्ट दर्ज करवाएं। पुलिस निष्पक्ष और उचित कार्रवाई करेगी। यदि किसी ने डाॅक्टर्स पर हमला कर कानून हाथ में लिया है ताे इसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। दाेषी लाेगाें पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रीति चंद्रा, एसपी

