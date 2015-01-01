पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान 5 डिग्री और गिर सकता है:पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी और शीतलहर का असर, पारा 8.4 डिग्री, एक दिन में 3डिग्री गिरा

भीलवाड़ा22 मिनट पहले
पहाड़ों में हो रही बर्फबारी और शीतलहर का असर पारे में गिरावट के रूप में सामने आने लगा है। बुधवार सुबह से चली सर्द हवा ने ठिठुरा दिया और गलन बढ़ गई। रात का तापमान 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस से घटकर 8.4 डिग्री तक चला गया। हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान तो ज्यादा नहीं उतरा, लेकिन दिनभर चली इन हवाओं से सर्दी का अहसास रहा।

मौसम विभाग ने संभावना जताई है कि अभी तापमान और गिर सकता है। इस सप्ताह तापमान 5 डिग्री और गिर सकता है। बुधवार काे अधिकतम 21.4 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 8.4 डिग्री रहा। आर्द्रता सुबह 76 व शाम काे 67 प्रतिशत रही। जबकि मंगलवार काे अधिकतम 21.5 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 11.3 डिग्री था। मौसम विभाग जयपुर के डायरेक्टर राधेश्याम शर्मा के अनुसार अब लगातार तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है। हवा का रुख अगले दो दिन तक उत्तरी, पूर्वी या उत्तर पूर्वी रहने की उम्मीद है।

पिछले साल 16 दिसबंर काे था 6.8 डिग्री...गत साल 2019 में 16 दिसंबर काे न्यूनतम तापमान 6.8 डिग्री ताे अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री था। गत साल की तुलना में इस साल अभी सर्दी कम है। जबकि इससे पहले 2018 की बात करें ताे न्यूनतम तापमान 10 तथा अधिकतम तापमान 21 डिग्री था। 2017 में न्यूनतम तापमान 15 व अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री था।

