दर्दनाक हादसा:खदान में पत्थर ताेड़ रहा था मजदूर, ढहने से माैत, मुआवजे पर मांग पर अड़े परिजन

हमीरगढ़ / भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के तख्तपुरा में शनिवार सुबह बंद पड़ी पत्थर की खदान ढहने से एक युवक की दबने से मौत हो गई। जेसीबी से शव को पत्थराें के मलबे में से निकलवाकर पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। परिजन मुअावजे की मांग काे लेकर कुछ देर अड़े रहे, लेकिन दाे घंटे की समझाइश से मामला शांत हाे गया।

थाना प्रभारी सुरेंद्र गाेदारा ने बताया कि खदान कुछ समय से बंद है। इससे लाेग अपनी जरूरत के अनुसार पत्थर ले जाते हैं। शनिवार सुबह खदान के एक हिस्से से कुछ पत्थर अचानक ढह गए। इसके मलबे में ओज्याड़ा निवासी उदयलाल (30) पुत्र जाेधा रेगर दब गया। आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने जेसीबी मशीन को बुलवाया। करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद मलबे में दबे शव को बाहर निकाला जा सका।

पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए राजकीय अस्पताल भिजवाया। इस बीच परिजनाें अाैर ग्रामीणाें ने खदान मालिक से मुआवजा दिलवाने के बाद ही शव लेने की बात कही। करीब दाे घंटे तक समझाइश चलती रही। कुछ लाेगाें का कहना था कि उदयलाल वहां पर बकरियां चराने गया था और खदान में छांव में बैठा था।

वहीं दूसरी ओर, परिजनाें की ओर से दी रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि उदयलाल अपनी जरुरत के लिए पत्थर ताेड़ रहा था, तभी खदान ढह गई।

