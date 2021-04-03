पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:उदलियास में शिक्षिका काे पागल बता शिक्षक ने छात्रों से कहा- इसे पीटो... पीटा भी

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
बड़ा महुआ पंचायत के खायड़ा के सरकारी उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल में शिक्षक व शिक्षिका की आपसी लड़ाई से स्टाफ परेशान है। छात्राें की पढ़ाई भी प्रभावित हाे रही है। बच्चाें के शैक्षिक भविष्य से अभिभावक आशंकित हैं।

गुरुवार काे विवाद बढ़ा ताे सरपंच व कई लाेग स्कूल पहुंचे। क्षेत्र के पीईईओ काे ज्ञापन देकर एक शिक्षक व शिक्षिका काे गांव के स्कूल से हटाने की मांग की। हुआ यूं कि, अध्यापिका ऊषा विजयवर्गीय गुरुवार दिन में चौराहे स्थित मंदिर की सीढ़ियाें पर अकेली बैठी सिसक रहीं थीं। लाेगाें ने सरपंच बद्री जाट को इस बारे में सूचना दी। सरपंच जाट के पूछने पर रोने लग गईं।

उन्हाेंने कहा, स्कूल में मुझे पीटते हैं। वे आपबीती बताने लगीं। कुछ ही देर में भीड़ जमा हाे गई। सरपंच व लाेग उन्हें साथ लेकर स्कूल गए। स्कूल में प्रधानाध्यापक की कुर्सी पर शिक्षक सुभाष विजयवर्गीय बैठे थे। सरपंच व लाेगों ने उनसे बात की।

शिक्षिका का आराेप - चाय-पानी में कुछ भी मिलाने लगे...
चाैराहे पर लाेगाें के सामने शिक्षिका ऊषा ने स्टाफ के साथियाें आराेप लगाए। इसका वीडियाे वायरल है। उन्हाेंने कहा वे चार साल से यहां नियुक्त हैं। राेज परेशान किया जाता है। चाय-पानी में आए दिन कुछ भी मिला देते हैं। अब ताे चाय-पानी पीना तक छाेड़ दिया। एपीओ दिया।

सुवाणा बीईईओ मुख्यालय पर सुबह 9 से 6 बजे तक जाती थी ताे वहां भी हाजिरी रजिस्टर छुपा दिया। चार महीने तक बिना साइन किए वहां निकाले। एक बार ताे पूरे स्टाफ ने मिलकर मुझे धक्का देकर बाहर निकाला। अभद्रता करने वाले शिक्षकाें के नाम भी बताए। अपना काम सही से करती हूं फिर भी न जाने क्या दुश्मनी पाल रखी है? वे सब काेई गलत काम करते हैं, मैं नहीं करने दूंगी। मैं अपना काम सही से करूंगी। वायरल वीडियाे दैनिक भास्कर के पास है।

शिक्षक कहते हैं इसलिए पीटता हूं: छात्र
सरपंच बद्रीलाल चौधरी ने स्कूल के छात्र देवबक्ष से पूछा भी कि शिक्षिका से झगड़ा क्यों करता है? देवबक्ष का कहना था कि सुभाष सर कहते हैं कि उषा मेडम को मारा करो। इसलिए मैंने भी मेडम को थप्पड़ मारा। इधर, अध्यापिका समीना अंसारी का आराेप है कि ऊषा विजयवर्गीय गाली गलौज करते हुए जातिगत अपमान करती हैं।

ऊषा 19 सितंबर से स्कूल में अनुपस्थित
प्रधानाध्यापक सूर्यप्रकाश ओझा का कहना है ऊषा विजयवर्गीय अनुशासनहीनता करती हैं। 19 सितंबर 2020 से ताे लगातार अनुपस्थित हैं। उन्हें पहले भी एपीओ किया था। कार्रवाई जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय में चल रही है। पीईईओ बसंतीलाल कीर का कहना है कि रजिस्टर में हस्ताक्षर के लिए कहते हैं तब भी विवाद करने लगी हैं।

