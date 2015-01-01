पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पेयजल समस्या:अफसरों से बोले ग्रामीण-15 दिन इससे नहा लाे, चर्म राेग नहीं हुआ ताे हम पी लेंगे ये पानी

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीपली, सियार व कलुंदिया में कुओं में पहुंचे केमिकलयुक्त पानी पीने से चर्म राेग

फैक्ट्रियाें से बारिश के पानी के साथ नदी-नालाें में छाेड़े गए केमिकल युक्त पानी से बनास नदी के किनारे स्थित कई कुओं के पानी के साथ ही पेयजल याेजनाएं भी प्रभावित हाे रही हैं। इनमें से प्रभावित पीपली ग्राम पंचायत के पीपली, सियार व कलुंदिया स्थित कुओं में केमिकल युक्त पानी पहुंचने से उसके उपयाेग से चाय-दूध फटने व 1500 से अधिक लाेगाें काे चर्म राेग हाेने की भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर काे लेकर गुरुवार शाम प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल व जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारी माैके पर पहुंचे।

पीपली व सियार स्थित गांवाें में जलापूर्ति करने वाले कुओं के साथ ही बनास नदी स्थित दाे एनीकट में भरे पानी के सैंपल लिए। वहां माैजूद पीपली ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच जगदीश जाट व ग्रामीणाें ने प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के एसओ महेशकुमार सिंह, जेएसओ कुंजबिहारी पालीवाल व जलदाय विभाग के जेईएन दिनेश चौधरी आदि से कहा कि इन कुओं का पानी 15 दिन तक राेज टैंकर से आपकाे भिजवा देते हैं। आप केवल इस पानी काे पीने के बजाय नहा लाे। अगर चर्म राेग नहीं हाेगा ताे हम इसे पीने लग जाएंगे।

कुओं व ट्यूबवैल से ला रहे हैं पीने का पानी
पीपली ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच का कहना हैं कि फैक्ट्रियों का केमिकल युक्त पानी बारिश के वक्त नालों में छोड़े जाने से वह बनास नदी में पहुंच गया, जाे नदी किनारे स्थित ग्राम पंचायत की पेयजल योजनाओंं के साथ ही अन्य कुओं के पानी को खराब कर चुके है। यह पानी पीने से ग्रामीण चर्म रोगी बन रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ने के कारण दूसरे गांवों के पास स्थित पेयजल स्त्रोंतों से टैंकर से पानी सप्लाई करवा रहे हैं। समस्या कई बार बताने के बावजूद समाधान नहीं हो रहा है।

दाे कुओं व दाे एनीकट से लिए पानी के सैंपल
प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी महावीर मेहता का कहना हैं कि पीपली, सियार व कलुंदिया गांवाें के कुओं में केमिकल युक्त पानी पहुंचने की शिकायत मिलने पर गुरुवार शाम एसओ व जेएसओ जलदाय विभाग के जेईएन के साथ माैके पर पहुंचे। दाेनाें ने चार जगह पीपली व सियार स्थित कुओं के साथ ही कुओं के पास बनास नदी स्थित एनीकट में भरे पानी का सैंपल लिया। जिसे जांच के लिए बाेर्ड के जयपुर स्थित लैब भिजवाया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें