पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बीगोद से खबर:दीवार फांदकर मकान में घुसे चोर लाखाें के जेवर व नकदी ले गए

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गेगा का खेड़ा पंचायत के सोपुरा गांव में मंगलवार रात मकान की दीवार फांदकर चोर घुस गए। चाेराें ने कमरे का ताला खोलकर अलमारी के अंट लगाकर ताला तोड़ दिया। इससे चांदी व सोने के जेवर, नकदी चुरा लीपीड़ित रामेश्वरलाल पुत्र उदा गुर्जर ने बताया कि चांदी की कड़ियां, चांदी की करंगती, हाथ में पहनने के चांदी के छत्र व कड़ा, वजन लगभग 4 किलो व सोने की नथ दो, कानों में पहनने के झेला, मुरकिया, रामनवमी मांदलिया वजन लगभग 4 तोला व 25 हजार की नकदी चुरा ले गए। अलमारी में रखे कपड़े बिखेर गए। गृहस्वामी की पत्नी व पुत्री मैन गेट के पास बरामदे में सोई हुई थी। चोरी का पता सुबह 5 बजे चला। हल्ला हाेने पर भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई। चोरी की सूचना पर बड़लियास थाना धिकारी सुरजीत सिंह मय जाब्ते के पहुंचे।

दुकान से 50 हजार नकद व सीसीटीवी कैमरे की डिस्क चाेरी ... कोटड़ी | गेहुली गांव में मंगलवार रात चोरों ने दुकान से नकदी चुरा ली। पूर्व सरपंच भोपालसिंह रूगलेचा ने बताया कि विनोद जैन की किराणा दुकान का चोरों ने शटर तोड़ दिया। करीब 50 हजार रुपए नकद, तेजाजी महाराज की उगाई के पैसे चाेरी हुए हैं। चोर दुकान के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की हार्डडिस्क व एलईडी भी चुरा ले गए। इसी तरह, सोड़ियास में मंगलवार रात को चोरों ने भैरूनाथ मंदिर में चोरी की वारदात की। कमलेशसिंह राणावत ने बताया कि चांदी का छतर, मुकुट व भाला चोरी हुअा।दानपात्र तोड़कर भेंट राशि भी ले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें