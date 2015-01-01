पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bhilwara
  • This Is (vegetable) Infection Market, Corona Increased Due To Such Negligence, 67 New Patients Are Found, Mask Is Not Social Distancing

लापरवाही:ये है (सब्जी) संक्रमण मंडी, ऐसी ही लापरवाही से बढ़ा कोरोना, 67 नए मरीज मिले,मास्क है न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
करीब डेढ महीने की राहत के बाद जिले में कोरोना के मरीज फिर बढ़ने लगे हैं। मंगलवार काे 67 नए पाॅजिटिव अाए हैं। जिले में अभी तक कोरोना के 8 हजार 515 पाॅजिटिव मरीज अा चुके हंै। वहीं अभी तक 7 हजार 3 लाेग ठीक भी हाे चुके हैं। मंगलवार को महात्मा गांधी हाॅस्पिटल से स्वस्थ होने के बाद एक व्यक्ति की डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। महात्मा गांधी हाॅस्पिटल में बनाए गए कोरोना वार्ड के 225 बेड में से 65 पर अभी मरीज भर्ती हैं। जबकि 160 बेड खाली है। आरआरटी प्रभारी डाॅ. घनश्याम चावला ने बताया कि मंगलवार काे भी जिले में कोरोना के 67 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं।
55 साल के उद्यमी को उपचार के लिए एयर एम्बुलेंस से मुंबई ले गए...
शहर के एक 55 साल के टेक्सटाइल उद्यमी को मंगलवार को सुबह उपचार के लिए मुम्बई एयर एम्बुलेंस से ले जाया गया है। इसे पिछले दिनों कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने पर बांगड़ हॉस्पिटल में उपचार के लिए भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां हालत में सुधार नहीं होने पर उपचार के लिए मुंबई के बीचकेंडी हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया है। उनके परिवार व स्टाफ के करीब 8 से 10 लोग पॉजिटिव आ चुके है। ऑफिस भी 3 दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया है। गत दिनों इनके परिवार में पॉजिटिव आए थे, इन्होंने भी लक्षण आने पर जांच करवाई थी।

अब शहरवासी काेराेना की गाइडलाइन की पालना करना भूलने लगे हैं। ज्यादा दुख की बात यह है कि यहां पर किसी प्रशासनिक, पुलिस या कृषि उपज मंडी के अधिकारी की काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने के लिहाज से नजर नहीं गई है। अजमेर चाैराहा स्थित ओवरब्रिज के नीचे सब्जी मंडी में इन दिनाें इतनी भीड़ है कि यह कभी भी काेराेना वायरस के संक्रमण की मंडी बन सकती है।

शुरुआत में जब इस सब्जी मंडी काे खाेला गया ताे सब्जी विक्रेता और खरीदराें के लिए वहां सब्जी बेचनेऔर खरीदने वालाें के खड़े रहने के लिए लकड़ी की बलियां लगाकर अच्छी व्यवस्था की गई थी लेकिन अब सभी व्यवस्थाएं फेल हाे गई हैं। जिला प्रशासन की ओर से चलाए जा रहे जागरुकता अभियान का भी काेई असर नजर नहीं अा रहा है।

