पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhilwara
  • Today, In Many Colonies Of The City, Electricity Will Be Closed For Four Hours, The Area Related To The Feeder Will Be Closed From 8:30 Am To 1:00 Pm

बिजली:आज शहर की कई काॅलाेनियाें में चार घंटे बंद रहेगी बिजली,फीडर से संबंधित क्षेत्र सुबह 8:30 से 1:00 बजे तक बंद रहेगी

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बुधवार काे शहर की कई काॅलाेनियाें में बिजली बंद रहेगी। बिजली लाइनाें व ग्रिड स्टेशन के रखरखाव काे लेकर बिजली बंद रखी जाएगी। निगम से प्राप्त सूचना के अनुसार शहर के तिलक नगर सेक्टर-5,8,9, गोकुल विहार, आदर्श विहार, राधे नगर, रिद्धि सिद्धि एन्क्लेव, कृष्णा कुञ्ज, हलेड रोड, आज़ाद चौक, एमजी हॉस्पिटल, सोहन प्लाज़ा, भदादा बाग, अजय बेकरी, भोपाल क्लब, गांधी बाज़ार, गोल प्याऊ के पीछे, सूचना केंद्र, एमके अग्रवाल, सेवा सदन रोड, सीताराम जी की बाबड़ी, गुज्जर मोहल्ला, उर्बम कॉर्पोरेटिव बैंक, रामद्वारा रोड, माणिक्य नगर, सब्जी मंडी, मंगला चौक, भीत के बालाजी, सराफा बाज़ार, गुलमंडी, भीमगंज, महाराणा

टॉकीज़, रामस्नेही, नेहरू रोड, संजय कॉलोनी, विद्युतनगर, पारीक छात्रावास, गुलनगरी, वर्धमान कॉलोनी, सुभाष नगर थाना, मानव सेवा संस्थान, कृष्णा हॉस्पिटल, बांगड़ हॉस्पिटल, आरसी व्यास सेक्टर-8, राजीव गांधी ऑडिटोरियम के आसपास में सुबह 08:30 बजे से दोपहर 01:00 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी। मूंदड़ा हॉस्पिटल के आसपास, बजरंगपुरा पानी टंकी के आसपास एरिया, सदर बाजार, कम्युनिटी हॉल, बस स्टैंड के

आसपास एरिया, तेलियाें की बारी, चुंगी नाका, खारी बावड़ी, नीलकंठ रोड का आसपास एरिया, खारोलिया खेड़ा कुमारिया खेड़ा जाटों का खेड़ा, नया जाटों का खेड़ा, दूध तलाई के आसपास एवं 11 केवी खरोलिया खेरा फीडर से संबंधित क्षेत्र सुबह 8:30 से 1:00 बजे तक बंद रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें