अरिहंत प्रीमियर लीग:आज नाइटराइडर्स और चेलेंजर्स टीम के बीच हाेगा क्रिकेट का फाइनल

भीलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
श्री महावीर युवक मंडल सेवा संस्थान द्वारा अजमेर राेड पर डेयरी के पास अरिहन्त इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मैदान में खेली जा रही अरिहंत प्रीमियर लीग-2021 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में साेमवार काे दाे राेमांचक सेमीफाइनल मैच खेले गए। नाइटराइडर्स व चेलेंजर्स की टीम विजयी रही। मंगलवार काे प्रतियाेगिता का फाइनल मुकाबला हाेगा।

मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र सिंघवी व मंत्री हेमंत बाबेल ने बताया कि पहले सेमीफानल मैच में नाईट राइडर्स ने कैपिटल्स को 8 विकेट से हराया। कैपिटल्स ने पहले खेलते हुए लोकेश सिसोदिया के ताबड़तोड़ 45 रन की बदाैलत 138 रन बनाए। जवाब में नाईट राइडर्स ने मुकेश भूरा के शानदार अर्धशतक की मदद से मैच 8 विकेट से जीत लिया। मैन ऑफ द मैच मुकेश भूरा रहे।

दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में चैलेंजर्स ने अंतिम गेंद तक चले कांटे के मुकाबले में ब्लास्टर्स को एक रन से हराकर फाइनल में स्थान बनाया। ब्लास्टर्स की तरफ से निर्भिक गांधी ने अर्धशतक लगाया पर अपनी टीम को मैच नहीं जीता सके। साहिल नाहर को शानदार गेंदबाजी कर 4 विकेट लेकर मैन ऑफ द मैच चुने गए।

मीडिया प्रभारी मनीष बंब व प्रशान्त छाजेड़ ने बताया कि अभी तक अरिहंत प्रीमियर लीग-2021 टूर्नामेंट में मुकेश भूरा सर्वाधिक 154 रन बनाकर ऑरेंज कैप और आशीष बिलवादिया 8 विकेट लेकर पर्पल कैप विजेता बने है। प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मैच मंगलवार को नाईटराइडर्स व चैलेंजर्स के बीच सुबह 10 बजे खेला जाएगा।

