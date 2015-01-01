पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाइड्राेलिक क्रेन:ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने 6 साल में नगर परिषद काे 15 लाख किराया चुकाया, इतने में आ जाती नई क्रेन

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
ट्रैफिक पुलिस की साधारण क्रेन जो हल्के वाहन ही उठा सकती है।
  • बेतरतीब खड़े लग्जरी व भारी वाहनाें काे जब्त कर लाने के लिए चाहिए हाइड्राेलिक क्रेन

शहर में बेतरतीब वाहन खड़े कर रास्ताें को बाधित करने और ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने वाले लग्जरी और मालवाहक चाैपहिया वाहनों को जब्त कर ट्रैफिक थाने लाने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस काे लंबे समय से हाइड्राेलिक क्रेन की जरुरत है। दिलचस्प तथ्य ये है कि छह साल में ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जब्त वाहनाें से करीब 15 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा ताे क्रेन के मैंटेनेंस के रूप में नगर परिषद को जमा करवा दिए।

जानकारी के अनुसार शहर में बेतरतीब रूप से खड़े और लाॅक कर छाेड़े गए वाहनाें काे जब्त कर लाने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस काे नगर परिषद ने 2014 में क्रेन उपलब्ध करवाई थी। ट्रैफिक पुलिस जब्त कर लाए प्रति वाहन से 300 रुपए लेती है। इसमें से 200 रुपए की रसीद इस क्रेन के मैंटेनेंस के रूप में नगर परिषद के नाम से कटती है। माना जा रहा है कि अब तक करीब 15 लाख रुपए नगर परिषद में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के माध्यम से जमा हाे चुके हैं। इतनी राशि में ताे नई क्रेन खरीदी जा सकती थी। इन 6 साल में वाहनाें की संख्या में कई गुना इजाफा हुआ है, लेकिन उसके मुकाबले कार्रवाई नहीं बढ़ पा रही है।

माैजूदा क्रेन हाइड्राेलिक नहीं हाेने से लग्जरी और मालवाहक वाहनाें काे लाना संभव नहीं हाेता है, जिससे छोटे वाहनों पर गाज गिरती है और लग्जरी वाहनों के मालिक बचकर निकल जाते हैं। ऐसे में ट्रैफिक पुलिस की आय प्रभावित हाे रही है।

साधारण क्रेन से रहता है वाहनाें में टूट-फूट का डर : ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पास माैजूदा नगर परिषद की साधारण क्रेन जब्त वाहनाें काे क्लिप और पट्टे के माध्यम से बांधकर लाती है। इसमें दुपहिया और छाेटे वाहन ही उठाकर लाना संभव हाेता है। लग्जरी अाैर चाैपहिया मालवाहक वाहन लाने पर उनमें टूट-फूट का डर रहता है। हाइड्रोलिक क्रेन के जरिये लाॅक किए गए वाहनों काे भी आसानी से उठाकर लाना संभव हाेता है।

