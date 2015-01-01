पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवविवाहित जोड़े की पहल:शादी में कम लोग बुलाने से ढाई लाख रु. की बचत हुई पक्षियों के लिए बनवाए हजार परिंडे

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • बैंकर अनुज चौधरी और केमिकल इंजीनियर हर्षिता जैन ने बनवाए ऑटोमेटिक परिंडे
  • मेहमान को दिए गिफ्ट अब सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लगवाएंगे निशुल्क

कोरोना गाइडलाइन की वजह से इन दिनों में शादियों में आने वाले मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित हो गई है। इससे खर्चे में भी कमी आ रही है। इसी तरह की बचत का शहर के एक नवविवाहित जोड़े ने अनूठी पहल की है। काशीपुरी निवासी बैंकर अनुज चौधरी की शादी केमिकल इंजीनियर हर्षिता जैन से हुई है। इन्होंने विवाह को जीवदया, प्रकृति व पक्षीप्रेम से जोड़ा है। कम मेहमानों को बुलाने से बचे रुपयों में से ढाई लाख रुपए के विशेष जीवदया उपकरण बनवाए हैं।

शादी में आए मेहमानों को गिफ्ट किए। अनुज और हर्षिता ने अपील की है कि इस प्रयास में उनका सहयोग करें। अपने घर आंगन, छतों में आने वाले प्रकृति के इन बेजुबान खूबसूरत मेहमानों के खाने-पीने की पूरी व्यवस्था करें। इन्होंने बताया कि शादी में सीमित मेहमानों को ही बुलाया गया था। ऐसे में जो रुपए बचे थे उनका सदुपयोग के लिए एक विशेष गिफ्ट दिया गया। इसे जीवदया उपकरण (बर्ड फीडिंग मशीन) कहते हैं। ऐसे एक हजार मशीन बनाई है। इन्हें दूल्हा दुल्हन वृद्धाश्रम, विकलांग केंद्र, अस्पताल आदि सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लगाएंगे। ताकि यहां से पक्षियों को दाना पानी मिलता रहे।

विशेष मशीन का फायदा : जितनी जरूरत उतना पक्षी को दाना-पानी
यह परिंडे का आधुनिक स्वरूप है। परिंडों के खुले रहने से उसमें मिट्‌टी व अन्य सामान गिरता रहता है। दूसरा, कई बार एक पक्षी पानी पीने या दाना चुगने की कोशिश में उसे गिरा देता है। ऐसे में दूसरे पक्षी दाना पानी से दूर हो जाते हैं। इन दोनों समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए तैयार यह उपकरण तैयार कराया। दूल्हे अनुज के दादा अरविंद सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि ये जीवदया का अनूठा आइडिया दुल्हन हर्षिता व अनुज की मेहनत का परिणाम है। जीव दया के प्रति समाज को जागरूक करने और सामाजिक सरोकार के लिए किया गया एक छोटा सा प्रयास है। इस डिजाइन मुंबई भिजवाकर विशेष तौर पर बनवाया है। इन्होंने अपने विवाह समारोह में आने वाले सारे मेहमानों को यही विशेष उपकरण गिफ्ट के रूप में देकर प्राणी सेवा और जीवदया के क्षेत्र में एक शानदार उदाहरण पेश किया है।

