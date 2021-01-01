पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाेर गिराेह:दाे लाख की बाइक चुराकर 25 हजार में बेचते, दाे गिरफ्तार, 6 बाइक जब्त

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
सुभाषनगर पुलिस ने बाइक चाेर गिराेह के दाे आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार कर 6 बाइक बरामद की हैं। दाेनाें आराेपी डेढ़ से दाे लाख रुपए कीमत की महंगी बुलेट बाइक चुराकर माैज-शाैक के लिए महज 25-30 हजार रुपए में बेच देते थे। इनमें से एक आराेपी काे गत 25 जनवरी काे एक सब्जी व्यवसायी ने उसकी बुलेट चुराकर भागते समय बिजयनगर के पास पकड़कर बाइक अपने कब्जे में कर ली थी। पकड़े गए आराेपी की धुनाई कर पुलिस काे बुलाया, लेकिन उस समय किसी ने उसके खिलाफ रिपाेर्ट नहीं दी, जिससे वह भाग छूटा था।

सुभाषनगर थाना प्रभारी पुष्पा कासाेटिया ने बताया कि गिरोह काे पकड़कर उनसे 4 बुलेट और 2 अन्य बाइक जब्त कर प्रतापनगर थाना क्षेत्र के मालाेला राेड गायत्री नगर निवासी विनोद कुमार पुत्र पप्पूलाल शर्मा और सुभाषनगर क्षेत्र में बाइस्काेप के पास रहने वाले युनुस मोहम्मद पुत्र फरीद मोहम्मद काे गिरफ्तार किया गया। दाेनाें आराेपी बुलेट बाइक की रैकी करते थे।

मौका देखकर एक आराेपी निगरानी रखता और दूसरा डुप्लीकेट चाबियों से लॉक खोलकर बाइक चुरा लेता। इसके बाद अपनी जैकेट के साथ ही हेलमेट और बाइक अदला-बदली करते हुए चुराई बाइक की नंबर प्लेट हटाकर सुनसान जगह पर छिपा देते। इसके बाद ग्राहक तलाश कर लगभग डेढ़-दाे लाख रुपए कीमत की बाइक काे मात्र 25-30 हजार रुपए में बेच देते।

ब्यावर क्षेत्र के गिराेह से संपर्क हाेने का शक : गत 24 जनवरी काे सब्जी व्यवसायी की बाइक चाेरी हाे गई थी। उसने अपने परिचित लाेगाें काे बाइक चाेरी हाेने की जानकारी दे दी थी। इस कारण चाेरी हाेने के दूसरे दिन एक आराेपी विनाेद काे बिजयनगर के आसपास पकड़ लिया गया।

उसे पकड़कर यहां लाने के बाद लाेगाें ने धुनाई कर सुभाषनगर पुलिस काे भी बुला लिया था। हालांकि रिपाेर्ट नहीं देने से विनाेद की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हाे पाई। उस समय सब्जी व्यवसायी काे उसकी बाइक काे चुराने वालाें का ब्यावर क्षेत्र के गिराेह से संपर्क हाेने की बात पता चली थी।

