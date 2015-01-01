पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आनंदम कोर्स:कॉलेज में यूजी फर्स्ट, पीजी प्रीवियस में होगा आनंदम कोर्स,अधिकतम 100 अंक में से मिलेंगे अंक

भीलवाड़ा15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विश्वविद्यालय व कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को तनाव से मुक्त रखने के लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने नए शिक्षा सत्र से पाठ्यक्रम में आनंदम कोर्स को जोड़ा है। इसका उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों को तनाव मुक्त रखने के साथ सामाजिक सरोकारों से जोड़ना है। उच्च शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में नवाचार की दिशा में उच्च शिक्षण संस्था ओं में आनंदम पाठ्यक्रम को शुरू किया जा रहा है।

कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्तालय की ओर पाठ्यक्रम, अंक आदि की जानकारी दी गई। इस कोर्स के कितने अंक होंगे, कौनसी कक्षाओं में संचालित किया जाएगा। यह कोर्स वर्तमान सत्र से स्नातक प्रथम और स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्ध में संचालित होगा। फिर अगले साल से सैकंड इयर, थर्ड इयर में धीरे धीरे शुरू होता जाएगा। यह अनिवार्य प्रश्न पत्र होगा। यह वार्षिक पाठ्यक्रम और सेमेस्टर सिस्टम सभी में लागू होगा। इसके लिए छात्र-छात्राओं को अपनी एक डायरी भी मेंटेन करनी होगी। जिसमें वह प्रतिदिन किए गए एक सेवा का कार्य लिखना होगा। नए पाठ्यक्रम के तहत प्रत्येक महाविद्यालय में एक मेंटर भी नियुक्त किया जाएगा।

विद्यार्थियों को प्रोजेक्ट कार्य के आधार पर मिलेंगे अंक
इस कोर्स में विद्यार्थियों को सामूहिक और व्यक्तिगत तौर पर भी कुछ प्रोजेक्ट पर कार्य करना होगा। जिसमें विद्यार्थी अपनी रुचि का सामाजिक सेवा से संबंधित कोई भी प्रोजेक्ट लेकर कार्य कर सकते हैं। विद्यार्थियों द्वारा पूरे वर्ष में किए गए कार्यों के मूल्यांकन के आधार पर ही ग्रेड दी जाएगी। आनंदम कोर्स के तहत छात्र-छात्राओं को एक डायरी मेंटेन करनी होगी। जिसमें विद्यार्थियों को व्यक्तिगत तौर पर प्रतिदिन कोई भी एक सेवा का कार्य करना होगा और उसे अपनी डायरी में नोट करना होगा। चाहे व किसी असहाय की मदद करना हो, चाहे पक्षियों को दाना डालना हो

स्वयंपाठी छात्रों के लिए डायरी जरूरी नहीं
जिन परियोजनाओं के लिए अंतर्गत विद्यार्थी कार्य कर रहे है उनका मूल्यांकन करने के लिए महाविद्यालय स्तर पर प्रोजेक्ट असेसमेंट कमेटी का गठन किया जाएगा। इन गतिविधियों के लिए प्रमाण पत्र दिए जाएंगे। स्वयंपाठी विद्यार्थियों को डायरी कार्य मुक्त रखा गया है। उन्हें सामाजिक कार्य की एक प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट अपने परीक्षा केंद्र हार्डकॉपी जमा कराएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें