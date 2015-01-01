पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीलवाड़ा डेयरी की 31वीं आमसभा का आयाेजन:सर्वसम्मति से 666.715 कराेड़ रुपए के बजट प्रस्ताव का अनुमाेदन किया

भीलवाड़ा32 मिनट पहले
भीलवाडा़ डेयरी की 31वीं वार्षिक आमसभा मंगलवार काे दुग्ध संघ अध्यक्ष रामलाल जाट की अध्यक्षता में वर्चुअल हुई। आमसभा में प्रस्तुत प्रस्तावाें पर विस्तृत चर्चा के बाद सभी प्रस्तावाें के अनुमाेदन के साथ वर्ष 2021-22 की वार्षिक कार्य याेजना एवं विभिन्न व्यापारिक गतिविधियाें के लिए 666.715 कराेड़ रुपए के अनुमानित बजट का सर्वसम्मति से अनुमाेदन किया गया।

आमसभा में संघ क्षे की 882 पंजीकृत समितियाें के अध्यक्षाें ने ऑनलाइन भाग लिया। आमसभा की वैधानिक कार्यवाही के दाैरान बावलास, रामपुरिया, माेतीबाेरखेड़ा, तहनाल, ईनानीखेड़ा, पालड़ी, गुड्डा एवं ब्राह्मणाें की सरेरी दुग्ध समितियाें के अध्यक्षाें ने सुझाव दिए। आमसभा कार्यवाही समापन के बाद पशुपालक जागरुकता कार्यक्रम का वर्चुअल आयाेजन किया गया।

इस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य वक्ता सीएमएचओ डाॅ. मुश्ताक खान ने काेराेना से बचाव की जानकारी दी। काेराेना संक्रमण बचाव के लिए कलेक्टर व एसपी ने सभी पशुपालक सदस्याें, समिति स्टाफ, बूथ एजेंट्स, परिवहनकर्ताओ के लिए पचास हजार मास्क के वितरण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की।

