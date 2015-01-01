पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति:विराेध इतना बढ़ा कि जिला परिषद के 5 और पंचायत समिति के 73 टिकट बदले भाजपा ने

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस जिला प्रभारी सिंबल देने के बाद जयपुर ले गए सूची, रात 10 बजे तक नेताओं काे इंतजार

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए साेमवार काे नामांकन के आखिरी दिन सभी वार्डाें के लिए नामांकन हाे गए। कांग्रेस व भाजपा ने पिछले कार्यकाल के 37-37 सदस्याें में से एक काे भी रिपीट नहीं किया। भाजपा की जिला परिषद सदस्य और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए दाेपहर में साेशल मीडिया पर सूची जारी हाे गई थी, लेकिन धीरे-धीरे नेताओं में विवाद इतना इतना बढ़ गया कि अंतिम समय तक जिला परिषद के 37 में से पांच और 14 पंचायत समितियाें में पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के 73 टिकट बदलने पड़े।

पहली सूची में जिन प्रत्याशियाें के नाम थे उनमें से कई ने नामांकन भर दिए लेकिन जब उनका नाम बदलकर दूसराें काे सिंबल दिया ताे वे निराश हाे गए और विवाद और बढ़ गया। इधर, कांग्रेस में रात 10 नाै बजे तक स्थानीय नेताओं के पास जिला परिषद सदस्याें की सूची ही नहीं थी। नेताओं का तर्क था कि जिले में पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए लगाए जिला प्रभारी पूर्व विधायक गंगासहाय सूची अपने साथ ले गए।

विवाद न हाे जाए इसलिए कांग्रेस ने जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के टिकट की घाेषणा पहले नहीं की। नामांकन के बाद निर्वाचन आयाेग काे सीधे सिंबल ही दिए गए। कांग्रेस में जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 19 में पार्टी सिंबल काे लेकर अंतिम समय तक विवाद के कारण फैसला नहीं हाे पाया।

जिला परिषद सदस्य: 37 में से ये 5 प्रत्याशी बदले गए अंतिम समय
वार्ड 2 में सुरेशचंद्र रैगर की जगह पारस जीनगर, वार्ड 12 में नर्बदा भील की जगह सुशीला पुरी, वार्ड 24 में रणजीता काबरा की जगह मणाव देवी, वार्ड 26 में पन्ना लाल गाडरी की जगह भंवर गुर्जर अाैर वार्ड 37 में प्रेमीदेवी खटीक की जगह आशा खटीक काे टिकट दिया गया।

कुछ प्रत्याशियाें के नाम में जाे भी बदलाव हुअा है वह सभी नेताअाें से बातचीत करके सर्वसम्मति से किया गया। अब सभी पदाधिकारी एक मत हाेकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे और जीतेंगे।
लादूलाल तेली, जिलाध्यक्ष, भाजपा
जिला परिषद के वार्ड 15,16 व 19 में अंतिम समय अलग-अलग कारणाें से प्रत्याशियाें के नाम बदलने की सूचना है। इनकी जानकारी पीसीसी की ओर से नियुक्त चुनाव जिला प्रभारी ही दे सकते हैं।
रामपाल शर्मा, जिलाध्यक्ष, कांग्रेस

