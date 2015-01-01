पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

4 पंचायत समितियाें में चुनाव`:एकसाथ वाेट देना था फिर भी 19288 लोगों ने पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए वाेटिंग की, जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए नहीं

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
ईवीएम जमा करवाते कर्मचारी भूले सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, 3 घंटे रही भीड़
  • पहले चरण में जिला परिषद के 8 पूर्ण, 5 अांशिक अाैर पंचायत समिति के 80 वार्डों में मतदान

जिले में पंचायती राज चुनाव के पहले चरण में साेमवार काे बिजाैलिया, मांडलगढ़, काेटड़ी व जहाजपुर पंचायत समितियाें के पंचायत समिति सदस्याें और जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए मतदान हुआ है। दाेनाें का सामूहिक रूप से 62.09 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है, लेकिन ज्यादा मतदान 63.07 प्रतिशत मतदान पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए हुआ है। जबकि जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए 0.89 प्रतिशत कम मतदान हुआ है।

इस बार काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण मतदान कम हुआ है। इस बार के चुनाव में एक विशेष बात यह देखने में आई कि मतदाता जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्याें काे एक साथ वाेट देने गए, लेकिन मतदान केंद्र पर जाकर 19288 मतदाता ऐसे थे, जिन्हाेंने केवल पंचायत समिति सदस्याें काे वाेट दिया। उन्हाेंने जिला परिषद सदस्याें काे वाेट नहीं दिया और वे मतदान केंद्र से बाहर आ गए। पहले चरण में जिला परिषद के 8 पूर्ण और 5 आंशिक वार्डाें और पंचायत समिति के 80 वार्डाें में मतदान हुआ।

दल विशेष काे वाेट की कहने वाले काे हटाया-पारोली | काेटड़ी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के कांटी वार्ड में केवल जिला परिषद सदस्य का चुनाव हुआ। क्षेत्र में मतदान का प्रतिशत यहां सबसे कम 34.50 रहा। पंचायत समिति सदस्य का निर्वाचन निर्विराेध हाे चुका है। कोठाज और बिशनिया में दिव्यांग लाेगाें ने भी वाेट डालकर लाेकतांत्रिक अधिकारी का उपयाेग किया। बिशनिया में बूथ पर सरकारी कर्मचारी के दल विशेष के पक्ष में मतदान करने की कहने की बात सामने आई। शिकायत पर उसे हटा दिया गया। पारोली में शाम 5 बजे बाद पूर्व सरपंच ने समाज विशेष के लोगों पर टिप्पणी की जिससे माहौल गरमा गया। थानाधिकारी पहुंचकर

लाेगाें काे खदेड़ा।कलेक्टर-एसपी ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण

बीगोद | राउमावि के बूथ नंबर 82 पर सास-बहू ने मतदान किया। सास 99 वर्षीय बाना लाैहार को गाेद में उठाकर मतदान कराया। बहू 76 साल की जैतून पति फतेह मोहम्मद को भी परिवार की महिलाओं ने मतदान के दाैरान सहारा दिया। बीगाेद में कुल 45 प्रतिशत ही मतदान हुआ। कलेक्टर शिवप्रसाद नकाते व एसपी प्रीति चंद्रा, एसडीएम उत्साह चाैधरी सहित अधिकारियाें ने निरीक्षण किया।

