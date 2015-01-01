पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhilwara
  • War Campaign For The Pure; The Samples Where The Samples Failed Are Still Negligent, Mawa Is No Longer Keeping Them In The Cold Storage

लापरवाही:शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान; जहां के सैंपल फेल हुए उस प्रतिष्ठान पर अब भी लापरवाही, काेल्ड स्टोरेज में अब नहीं रखवा रहे मावा

भीलवाड़ा10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरजिया में एक प्रतिष्ठान में रसगुल्ले की जांच करते टीम के सदस्य।
  • अभियान में अब तक जिलेभर से लिए गए 50 सैंपल में 19 की जांच रिपोर्ट आई, इनमें 8 में मिलावट मिली है

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के सोमवार तक 50 सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए अजमेर लैब भेजे गए थे। वहां से सोमवार को 19 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हुई, जिसमें से 8 सैंपल फेल हुए हैं। जिन प्रतिष्ठानों के ये सैंपल फेल हुए वहां के हालात जानने मंगलवार काे चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम के साथ दैनिक भास्कर की टीम पहुंची और देखा कि प्रतिष्ठानों के संचालक व स्टाफ का रवैया अभी भी लापरवाह ही है।

चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम दैनिक भास्कर के साथ मंगलवार को सबसे पहले आरजिया स्थित महालक्ष्मी गजक भंडार प्राइवेट लिमिटेड पर पहुंची जहां सोहन पपड़ी का सैंपल मिस ब्रांड मिला था। जाे अजमेर स्थित लैब में जांच के दाैरान फेल पाया गया। टीम काे गेट पर मौजूद कर्मचारी ने अंदर जाने से राेक दिया। इस पर टीम के साथ माैजूद पुलिस कर्मी ने गेट खुलवाया। प्रतिष्ठान के स्टाफ ने गजक व अन्य खाद्य सामग्री बनाने के काम काे रोक दिया। सफाई ठीक नहीं थी। किसी भी कर्मचारी ने मास्क नहीं पहना था।

रसगुल्ले के डिब्बे से निकली केसरबाटी, सैंपल लिया
महालक्ष्मी गजक भंडार पर चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने रसगुल्ले के डिब्बे पर एक्सपायरी डेट व बनाने की डेट सही नहीं हाेने पर खुलवाया तो बदबू आने लगी। डिब्बे में देखा ताे केसर बाटी निकली। जबकि डिब्बे पर रसगुल्ला लिखा हुआ था। बाद में चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने केसरबाटी का सैंपल लेकर अजमेर स्थित लैब में जांच के लिए भेजा गया।

कोल्ड स्टोरेज: मावा व खोपरा रखना बंद किया... मिर्च मंडी स्थित कोल्ड स्टोरेज से गत दिनों चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम ने मावा व खोपरा का सैंपल लिया था। उसे खराब होने पर नष्ट भी करवाया था। इस कोल्ड स्टोरेज में भीलवाड़ा ट्रेड प्राइवेट लिमिटेड का मावा तथा बाजार नंबर दो स्थित प्रवीण इंटरप्राइजेज का खोपरा रख हुअा था। टीम जब मंगलवार को मिर्च मंडी स्थित कोल्ड स्टोरेज पहुंची तो सामने अाया कि यहां मावा और खोपरा रखना अब बंद कर दिया है।

दाे साल पुराने फ्लेवर मिले, चॉकलेट बर्फी में मिलाने की आशंका
टीम ने नेहरू गार्डन राेड स्थित जैन एंड जैन स्वीट्स पर जांच की। यहां फफूंद लगी मिठाई व खराब गुलाबजामुन फिंकवाए। इसके बाद टीम महेश छात्रावास पहुंची जहां मिठाइयां बनाई जा रही थी। माैके पर शौचालय के पास काजू की पिसाई की जा रही थी। चॉकलेट बर्फी में अवधि पार फ्लेवर काम लिए जाने पर सैंपल लिया। यह फ्लेवर 2016 में बने तथा 2018 में एक्सपायर हाे गए। काजू कतली के सैंपल भी लिए।

मांडल में मीट की दुकान संचालक लाइसेंस नहीं दिखा पाया। इस पर उसे लाइसेंस दिखाने के बाद की दुकान खाेलने के निर्देश दिए। बाट माप निरीक्षण महेंद्र सिंह, खाद्य सुरक्षा देवेंद्र सिंह राणावत, सरस डेयरी के प्रतिनिधि रामस्वरूप पाटीवाल, दुर्गेश डिडवानिया, बाबूलाल सेन टीम मे शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें