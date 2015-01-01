पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:जल्दी आई सर्दी से रेडिमेड कपड़ों के बाजार में गर्माहट, पिछली बार से दोगुना व्यवसाय

भीलवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
रेडिमेड कपड़ों का बाजार त्यौहारी सीजन में चमक गया है। सर्दी की जल्दी दस्तक ने इस कारोबार में गर्माहट ला दी। कोरोना काल की सुस्ती भी अब टूटने लगी है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले में बिक्री भी सुधार है। इसका एक कारण यह भी है कि छह महीने में खरीदारी के लिए लोग नहीं निकल सके है।

शॉपिंग के दीवानों के लिए भी यह बात खटक रही थी। ऐसे में दीपावली जैसे बड़े त्यौहार के लिए वे बाजार का रुख कर रहे है। दूसरा कारण यह है कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स उत्पाद की कीमत अधिक होने की वजह से लोन लेना पड़ता है लेकिन रेडीमेड कपड़ों के लिए इतना अधिक खर्च नहीं है। ऐसे में बाजार में रौनक लौटने लगी है।

केजुअल वियर की है डिमांड
ब्रांड कार्ट के दिलीप जैन ने बताया कि अभी जो लोग खरीदारी के लिए आ रहे है उनकी पहली प्राथमिकता रोजाना पहने जाने वाले जींस, टीशर्ट, केजुअल वियर और विंटर वियर है। कोरोना काल के बावजूद खरीदारी में कमी नहीं आई है। कोरोना की मानसिकता से बाहर आने की जरूरत है।

विंटर वियर की बढ़ रही डिमांड
ब्रांड स्टूडियो के यशवर्धन चौधरी ने बताया कि जैसे दीपावली का त्यौहार पास आ रहा है वैसे-वैसे ग्राहकी बढ़ रही है। जो अच्छा संकेत है। छह महीने से शॉपिंग नहीं कर पाने की वजह से लोगों की संख्या में तेजी है। यह जरूर है कि रेडिमेड में केजुअल विजय, विंटर वियर की अधिक डिमांड आ रही है।

रोजाना 3 हजार से ज्यादा लोग आ रहे खरीदारी के लिए
ब्रांडेड फैक्ट्री के बसंत गांधी ने बताया कि आश्चर्य यह है कि पिछले साल की बिक्री का रिकॉर्ड अभी से प्राप्त कर चुके हैं। हमारे यहां रोज 3 हजार लोग आ रहे हैं। मध्यम और उच्च श्रेणी में अधिक खरीदारी हो रही है। मध्यम में 400 रुपए से हजार रुपए और इससे ऊपर उच्च श्रेणी में खरीदारी हाे रही है।

खरीदारी में कोरोना काल की सुस्ती अब टूटने लगी है
लोभचंद मांगीलाल चद्दरवाला के अनिल चौधरी ने बताया कि कोरोना काल की सुस्ती अब टूटने लगी है। लोग पर्दे, चद्दर और मेट्रेस खरीदने में रुचि दिखाने लगे है। इससे बाजार को फिर से उम्मीद बंधी है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करने से लोगों के मन में भी आने को लेकर हिचक नहीं है।

रेडिमेड वर्ग में बच्चों के कपड़ों अच्छी डिमांड
दीपक गारमेंट के दीपक टिकयानी ने बताया कि रेडिमेड वर्ग में बच्चों के कपड़ों में अच्छा रुझान है। ये साल भी इससे अछूता नहीं है। परिजन अपने लिए फिर चार ड्रेस की जगह दो ड्रेस लेंगे लेकिन बच्चों के लिए कटौती नहीं करते है। इसके चलते नई रेंज में स्टाइलिश कपड़े का नया स्टॉप उपलब्ध है।

