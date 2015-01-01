पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण नियंत्रण:गुजरात से डाई केमिकल का अपशिष्ट लाकर यहां कोठारी नदी में बहा दिया,काेदूकाेटा के पास कोठारी नदी में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल टीम ने लिया जायजा

भीलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
सवाईपुर के पास कोठारी में केमिकल युक्त पानी।
  • पास के ही सर्विस सेंटर पर करवाई टैंकर की धुलवाई

बनास के बाद अब कोठारी नदी में दूषित व कैमिकल-युक्त पानी डाला जा रहा है। गत दिनों कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों ने डाई केमिकल का अपशिष्ट नदी में छोड़ दिया। जिससे कोठारी बांध तक नदी का पानी दूषित हो गया। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल की प्रारंभिक जांच में जिले से बाहर से डाई कैमिकल लाकर नदी में छोड़ने की आशंका है। मंडल के अधिकारियों ने कोठारी नदी की आरजिया पुलिया से सवाईपुर-कोटड़ी पुलिया तक निरीक्षण कर तीन जगह से नमूने एकत्र किए। मंडल के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी के अनुसार, कोटड़ी तहसीलदार ने कोठारी नदी में दूषित पानी बहने की शिकायत की।

जिसके सत्यापन के लिए वैज्ञानिक अधिकारी महेश कुमार सिंह एवं जेएसओ कुंज बिहारी पालीवाल व टीम काे मौके पर भेजा। टीम ने मांडल स्थित प्रोसेस इकाइयों से नदी में दूषित पानी छोड़ने की संभावन को ध्यान में रखते हुए आरजिया पुलिया से निरीक्षण प्रारंभ किया। लेकिन यहां शिकायत में बताए अनुसार पानी का रंग नहीं था। इसके बाद टीम सवाईपुर-कोटड़ी पुलिया पहुंची। जहां नदी के किनारों के पास रंगीन पानी बहते

दिखा। लेकिन पानी में किसी तरह की गंध नहीं थी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि करीब 10-15 दिन से पुलिया पर यह पानी बह रहा है। ऐसा ही दूषित पानी बनका खेड़ा एवं ककरोलिया पुलिया पर दिखाई दिया। दूषित पानी कोठारी बांध तक पहुंच गया है। मंडल ने पानी के नमूने एकत्र कर मुख्यालय जांच के लिए भिजवाए हैं।

