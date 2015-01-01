पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bhilwara
  • Water Crisis In The Streets Of The Malaela Raid From The Valve On The Pipeline Of Gaitrinagar Tank, Despite Complaints In The Water Supply Department, The People Of The Area Are Getting Upset Due To The Lack Of Solution.

जलदाय विभाग:गायत्रीनगर टंकी की पाइप लाइन पर वाॅल्व से मालाेला राेड की गलियाें में जल संकट,जलदाय विभाग में शिकायत के बावजूद समस्या का समाधान नहीं हाेने से क्षेत्र के लोग परेशान हो रहे

भीलवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
गायत्रीनगर स्थित पानी की टंकी की पाइप लाइन पर करीब एक महीने पहले लगाए गए वाॅल्व के कारण मालाेला राेड स्थित चार गलियाें में पेयजल संकट उत्पन्न हाे गया। क्षेत्रवासियाें के शिकायत करने के बावजूद जलदाय विभाग द्वारा सुनवाई नहीं करने से लाेगाें काे पानी के लिए हैंडपंप व ट्यूबवैल पर भटकना पड़ रहा है। मालाेला राेड पर रहने वाले दुर्गालाल नायक ने बताया कि करीब एक महीने पहले गायत्रीनगर टंकी से मालाेला राेड क्षेत्र में पहुंच रही पाइप लाइन पर वाॅल्व लगाया गया तब से क्षेत्र की चार गलियाें में नलाें से बहुत कम पानी मिल रहा है।

समस्या काे लेकर जलदाय विभाग के कंट्राेल रूम पर फाेन किया, लेकिन काेई जवाब नहीं मिला ताे बाद में वहां पहुंच कर शिकायत की गई। इसके बावजूद समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुअा। बताया गया कि चार गलियाें के 100 से अधिक घराें में पर्याप्त पानी नहीं पहुंचने से लाेगाें काे हैंडपंप के साथ ही ट्यूबवैल से अापूर्ति करनी पड़ रही है। नायक का कहना हैं कि चंबल से पर्याप्त पानी मिलने के बावजूद वितरण व्यवस्था सही नहीं हाेने से सर्दी में भी पेयजल संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

