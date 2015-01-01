पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदनौर से खबर:घर लाैटते समय भाइयाें से नकदी भरा बैग लूटा,बदनाैर में भीम चाैराहा के पास गुरुवार शाम हुई वारदात

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
बस स्टैंड पर कपड़े की दुकान करने वाले छगनलाल प्रजापत व छोटे भाई दिनेशकुमार प्रजापत काे गुरुवार शाम साढ़े 7 बजे गांव भाेजपुरा जाते समय बाइक सवार बदमाशाें ने लूट लिया। इनसे नकदी व हिसाब की डायरियां रखी बैग लूटकर बदमाश भाग गए। वारदात भीम चौराहा (भाट मंगरा) के पास हुई। पीछे से अाए बदमाश ने अपनी चलती हुई बाइक से ही दिनेशकुमार प्रजापत के सिर पर लकड़ी से मारी। दाेनाें भाई

बाइक समेत गिर पड़े। दिनेश के सिर में गंभीर चोट लगी। छगनलाल दूर जाकर गिरा। उसके हाथ में बैग था जिसमें दुकान पर दिनभर में हुई बिक्री के 32 हजार 500 रुपए नकद, करीब 20 लाख रुपए तक की उधारी के खाता-चोपनिया, हिसाब की डायरियां थीं। बदमाश बैग लेकर भीम की ओर भाग गए। छगन प्रजापत ने फाेन से परिजनाें को आप बीती बताई। सरपंच महावीर प्रजापत व परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। घायल दिनेश को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी करवाई। सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाले लेकिन बदमाशाें का शुक्रवार शाम तक सुराग नहीं लगा।

