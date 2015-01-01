पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकनीकी शिक्षा:डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए से महिला आईटीआई का भवन तैयार सामान शिफ्ट कर रहे हैं,इसी सत्र से प्रवेश व कक्षाएं

भीलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
टेक्सटाइल कॉलेज परिसर में बनाई गई है नई इमारत
  • पुराने आईटीआई भवन में अलमारियां लगा पार्टिशन किए हुए थे, छत की चद्दरों से टपकता था बरसाती पानी

महिला आईटीआई में पढ़ने वाली बेटियों के दिन सुखद होने वाले हैं। अब उन्हें तिरपाल लगे कमरे, आलमारी से किए पार्टिशन, एक हॉल में चलती तीन कक्षाओं में बैठकर पढ़ने को मजबूरी से मुक्ति मिल जाएोगी। क्योंकि महिला आईटीआई की नई इमारत बनकर तैयार हो चुकी है। पुरानी आईटीआई से सामान की शिफ्टिंग की जा रही है। संभावना है कि अगले हफ्ते तक शिफ्टिंग पूरी हो जाए।

बेटियों की यह परेशानी एक साल पहले खत्म हो सकती थी लेकिन आईटीआई प्रबंधन और सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के बीच समन्वय की कमी के कारण ऐसा नहीं हो सका। दोनों के बीच एक साल से नई इमारत के कब्जे को लेकर पत्र विवाद होता रहा है। अब नवंबर में जाकर कब्जे का मामला सुलझा और प्रिंसिपल ने कब्जा लेना स्वीकार किया है।

पुर रोड स्थित पांसल चौराहा पर टेक्सटाइल कॉलेज परिसर में बनाई गई है नई इमारत

बचत में राशि थी उसके उपयोग के लिए अनुमति लेने में वक्त लग गया ... पीडब्लूडी के अधीक्षण अभियंता आरएस खटीक ने बताया कि दो करोड़ रुपए का बजट था जिसमें से महिला आईटीआई के भूतल निर्माण में करीब डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए खर्च हुए। करीब पचास लाख बचे हुए थे लेकिन इसका इस्तेमाल आईटीआई की बिना अनुमति नहीं किया जा सकता था। आईटीआई ने भी अपने मुख्यालय से अनुमति ली फिर उस राशि के नए टेंडर जारी किए गए।

डेढ़ करोड़ में बना भूतल, अब पहली मंजिल की तैयारी
महिला आईटीआई की नई इमारत करीब डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनी है। वित्तीय स्वीकृति 2 करोड़ रुपए की थी ऐसे में 50 लाख रुपए पीडब्लूडी के पास बच गए थे। मुख्यालय से स्वीकृति और अन्य औपचारिकताएं निभाकर अब 34 लाख रुपए का नया टेंडर किया है। इस नए टेंडर से प्रथम मंजिल पर चार हॉल बनाए जा रहे हैं। फरवरी तक निर्माण कार्य पूरा होगा। भूतल तैयार हो चुका है जहां प्रशासनिक, एजुकेशन और टॉयलेट ब्लॉक बन चुके हैं।
तीन ब्रांच में 60 सीट हैं महिला आईटीआई में ... महिला आईटीआई में तीन ब्रांच है सुइंग टेक्नोलॉजी, स्टेनोग्राफर, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं मैकेनिक्स। प्रत्येक में 20-20 सीटें हैं। इसी महीने में प्रवेश भी होने जा रहे हैं।

एक साल पहले बन गई इमारत कब्जे को लेकर रहा विवाद ... करीब एक साल पहले इमारत का निर्माण पूरा हो चुका था, लेकिन आईटीआई प्रिंसिपल फूलचंद मीणा ने कुछ कमियां बताकर कब्जा नहीं लिया। बाद में मुख्यालय से दबाव पर कब्जा लेने काे तैयार हुए। मीणा ने बताया कि अभी तक पीडब्लूडी की ओर से निर्माण हो रहा है। छत पर टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं। अभी 4 नवंबर को कब्जा सौंपा गया है। शिफ्टिंग हो चुकी है। इस सत्र के प्रवेश पूरे होने के बाद कक्षाएं लगेंगी।

