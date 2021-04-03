पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:पंडेर में सड़क पर पत्थर डालने की बात पर बस ड्राइवर और कंडक्टर ने महिला काे पीटा

भीलवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
पंडेर. थाने के बाहर तहसीलदार सिंह लोगों से समझाइश करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
पंडेर. थाने के बाहर तहसीलदार सिंह लोगों से समझाइश करते हुए।
  • कार्रवाई की मांग करते हुए पंडेर थाने पर दाे घंटे पड़ाव, क्राॅस केस दर्ज हुए

पंडेर थाना क्षेत्र की बिहाड़ा पंचायत के हथोड़िया गांव में बस चालक व कंडक्टर ने महिला समेत उसके परिजनाें से मारपीट कर दी। उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करते हुए गांव के लाेगाें ने गुरुवार काे करीब दाे घंटे थाने पर पड़ाव डाला।

बुधवार को जहाजपुर-केकड़ी वाया बिहाड़ा निजी बस के वाले ने बस गांव से निकलने को दाैरान सुशीला देवी से गाली गलौच व मारपीट कर दी। सुशीला देवी ने रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि उसके घर पर निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है जिसके लिए पत्थर की ट्रॉली मंगवाई थी। ट्रॉली अचानक पलटने से कुछ पत्थर सड़क पर आ गए। उसे हटा रहे थे कि बुधवार दाेपहर करीब 1 बजे आए बस के ड्राइवर व‌ कंडक्टर गाली गलौज व मारपीट करने लगे। बीच बचाव में आए परिजनाें के साथ भी मारपीट की।

सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी दुर्गालाल मीणा मय जाब्ता पहुंचे जिन्हाेंने दोनों पक्षों को थाने में रिपोर्ट देने की कहा था। इधर, घटना से गुस्साए लाेग गुरुवार सुबह जहाजपुर से केकड़ी जाती बस का इंतजार करने लगे। बस मालिक को सूचना हुई ताे वह बस काे जीरा गांव से सीधे थाने ले जा रहा था।

तब करीब 50 लाेग बाइक व अन्य वाहनाें से बस का पीछा करने लग गए। इस बारे में बिहाड़ा के लाेगाें काे सूचना दी ताे उन्हाेंने बस रोकने के लिए पत्थर फेंके। इससे बस का शीशा फूट गया। यात्रियाें में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। बस चालक बस‌ भगाकर थाने तक लाया। तब हथौडिया, जीरा, बिहाड़ा के सैकड़ों लाेग भी थाने के बहार एकत्र हाे गए। ये बस‌ स्टाफ पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग करने लगे। बंजरग दल, विश्व हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ता भी पहुंच गए। जहाजपुर तहसीलदार मुकंदसिंह, डीएसपी महावीरप्रसाद शर्मा व जहाजपुर थाने व आरएसी का जाब्ता पहुंचा।

अधिकारियाें ने लाेगाें से समाझाई की। दोनों पक्ष के 5-5 लोगों को थाने में बुलाकर चर्चा की। बजरंग दल के प्रखंड संयोजक जितेंद्र मीणा, विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के जिला मंत्री शशिकांत पत्रिया, जिला संयोजक श्यामलाल गुर्जर, कांग्रेस ओबीसी ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार जाट आदि काे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

अधिकारियाें ने घटना स्थल पर जाकर स्थिति देखी व बिहाड़ा पंचायत के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी जीतराम चौधरी को बुलाकर जेसीबी से अतिक्रमण हटवाया। थाना प्रभारी दुर्गालाल मीणा ने बताया कि दूसरे पक्ष के आरिफ मोहम्मद ने रिपोर्ट देकर सोजीराम दरोगा सहित 8-10 लोगों पर पत्थर फेंककर बस के शीशे तोड़ने का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की।

