समस्या:ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की सड़कें हुईं क्षतिग्रस्त, राहगीर और वाहन चालक परेशान, 10 किमी रास्ता गढ्ड़ों में तब्दील

गजनेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सूरजड़ा से राणासर जाना है तो संभलकर चलें

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सड़कों के क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने से राहगीर व वाहन चालकों को प्रतिदिन समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। सूरजड़ा से राणासर जाने वाली 10 किमी सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त हो जाने से ग्रामीणों को भारी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

राणासर सरपंच प्रतिनिधि पृथ्वी सिंह ने बताया कि 15 साल पूर्व सड़क का निर्माण कार्य हुआ था। अब वर्तमान में सड़क से कंकर निकल जाने से जगह-जगह सड़क में गड्ढे बन गए हैं ऐसे में वाहन चालकों सहित राहगीरों को भारी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

गांव में आने वाले शाला स्टाफ, स्वास्थ्य कर्मी सहित अन्य सरकारी कर्मचारियों को सूरजड़ा गांव आने के बाद अपने निजी वाहन से राणासर पहुंचना पड़ता है। सड़क के टूटने से बसों सहित अन्य वाहन चालक आने से कतराने लगे हैं। इसके अलावा ऐसे ही ग्राम पंचायत के गांव पाबुसर, सिदुका, लाखासर गांवों में बनी सड़कों के हो रहे हैं।

पृथ्वी सिंह ने बताया कि गांव में गर्भवती महिला सहित अन्य मरीजों को इलाज के लिए गजनेर या कोलायत ले जाना पड़ता है जिसकी दूरी लगभग 45 किमी पड़ती है। सड़क के क्षतिग्रस्त होने से उन्हें शारीरिक सहित समय की बर्बादी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

वही ग्रामीणों को प्रतिदिन इन क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों से गुजरना पड़ता है जिससे हर समय दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी हुई है। पृथ्वी सिंह सहित ग्रामीणों ने सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग से शीघ्र नई सड़क निर्माण करने की मांग की है।

