पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समस्या:सड़क तक पहुंची झाड़ियां, राहगीर सहित वाहन चालक परेशान

गजनेर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गजनेर मुख्य बस स्टैंड से रेफरल अस्पताल सहित गजनेर पैलेस जाने वाली लिंक सड़क के किनारे साफ सफाई नहीं होने से कीकर झाड़ियां सड़क तक पहुंच गई है जिससे वाहन चालकों सहित राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

रात्रि में इन झड़ियों में जंगली सुअरों के आने से सड़क से गुजरने वाले पैदल राहगीरों को हर समय खतरा बना हुआ है। सड़क किनारे बने गंदे पानी की निकासी के लिए बने नाले के अवरुद्ध होने से गंदा पानी सड़क पर एकत्रित हो रहा है जिससे सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त हो रही है। ग्रामीणों ने ग्राम पंचायत से शीघ्र साफ सफाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें