बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही ने छीन ली जान:खेत में काम करते युवक पर 11 हजार केवी का तार गिरा, मौत

खाजूवालाएक घंटा पहले
  • विद्युत निगम कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही से खाजूवाला में युवक और खोखराणा गांव में गाय की गई जान

खाजूवाला 25 केवाईडी और खाेखराना गांव में खेत में करंट लगने से एक युवक और एक गाय की मौत हो गई। पुलिस थाना खाजूवाला में कृषि कार्य करते समय करंट से एक युवक की मौत हो गई। हेड कांस्टेबल महेंद्र सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि लालूराम भील निवासी 25 केवाईडी ने पुलिस थाना खाजूवाला में मर्ग दर्ज करवाई हैं कि मेरा लड़का 30 केवाईडी मुरब्बे में कृषि कार्य कर रहा था। साढ़े 4 बजे तारबंदी करते समय 11 हजार केवी लाइन के तार से करंट लगने पर मेरे पुत्र बनवारीलाल की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मर्ग दर्ज की हैं।
निगम अधिकारियों को पता था कि तार लटके हुए हैं, कई बार टूट चुके लेकिन मरम्मत नहीं की
ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाया कि इस खेत में तार काफी नीचे होने के कारण कई वर्ष पूर्व एक बालिका चपेट में आकर घायल हो गई थी लेकिन विभाग ने ध्यान तक नहीं दिया और जुलाई 2020 में तार टूटकर जमीन पर गिर गए थे उस वक्त भी निगम के अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया व तार नए लगाने की मांग की थी लेकिन विभाग ने सुनाई नहीं की और तार जमीन को छू रहे थे। इसकी जानकारी कई बार डिस्कॉम के कनिष्ठ अभियंता और लाइनमैन को दी थी। इसके बाद भी मरम्मत करने कोई नहीं आया।
हाइटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आई थी गाय

लूणकरणसर. खोखराणा में शुक्रवार को खेत पर हाइटेंशन के टूटे तार की चपेट में आई गाय की मौत हो गई। मरने वाली गाय गर्भवती थी। ग्रामीणों ने डिस्कॉम कर्मचारियों पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की है। खोखराणा निवासी शिवराज जाट की गर्भवती गाय शुक्रवार रात को खेत में चर रही थी। इस दौरान ऊपर से निकल रही 11 हजार केवी की लाइन का तार टूटकर गाय पर गिर गया।

करंट की चपेट में आने से गाय झुलस गई और उसकी मौत हो गई। शनिवार को सुबह शिवराज, रतीराम व भंवरलाल गायों को पानी पिलाने के लिए खेत पहुंचे तब देखा की खेत में बिजली का तार टूटा हुआ है आगे चले तो तारों की चपेट में आने से एक गर्भवती गाय करंट से झुलसी हुई थी। इसके बाद किसानों ने बिजली बंद करवाई और पुलिस को सुचना दी। पुलिस ने पशु चिकित्सक को बुलाकर गाय का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया।

पशुपालक ने विद्युत निगम के कार्मिकों के खिलाफ पुलिस में दी रिपोर्ट
पशुपालक शिवराज ने लूणकरणसर पुलिस थाना में जोधपुर विद्युत निगम के स्थानीय अधिकारियों व कार्मिकों के खिलाफ लापरवाही से गाय की मौत का मामला दर्ज करवाया है। पशुपालक का कहना है कि बार बार तार बदलने व ऊंचा करने के लिए बताने के बाद भी अधिकारियों ने अब तक इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया।

उनकी लापरवाही के कारण ही मेरी गाय की मौत इनकी लापरवाही से हुई है। विदित रहे कि शिवराज के खेत में इसी वर्ष जुलाई में तार टूटकर गिर गए थे। उस समय ग्रामीणों ने हादसे की आशंका जताते हुए पुराने तारों को बदलने की मांग की थी लेकिन निगम के कार्मिकों ने ध्यान तक नहीं दिया और आज उनकी लापरवाही से एक पशुपालक की 80 हजार रुपए की गाय की मौत हो गई।

