वोटर लिस्ट से नाम काटने का कुप्रयास:ग्राम पंचायत 2 केएलडी में 59 मतदाताओं के वोटर लिस्ट से नाम कटवाने के प्रयास का विरोध में प्रदर्शन

खाजूवालाएक घंटा पहले
पंचायत समिति खाजूवाला की ग्राम पंचायत 2 केएलडी में नाजायज रूप से राजनीतिक द्वेषता रखते हुए 59 मतदाताओं के वोटर लिस्ट से नाम कटवाने के प्रयास करने का आरोप ग्रामीणों ने लगाया हैं।

गुरुवार को आक्रोशित हुए पंचायत क्षेत्र की चक-ढाणियों के वाशिंदों ने उपखंड कार्यालय के सामने सांकेतिक धरना लगाकर प्रदर्शन किया।

उन्होंने मांग की कि लंबे समय से रह रहे लोगों के बेवजह वोट ना काटे जाए, अन्यथा ग्रामीण एकजुट होकर आंदोलन करेंगे। इस संबंध में जिला कलेक्टर के नाम ग्राम पंचायत 2 केएलडी के ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

ग्रामीण कुंदन सिंह का आरोप हैं कि वह 2 केएलडी की चक-ढाणियों में पिछले 30 वर्षों से बैठे हैं और खेती-बाड़ी कर अपनी आजीविका चलाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। लेकिन यहां के कुछ लोग जो राजनीति में इन दिनों सक्रिय हुए है, वह झूठे स्टांप खरीदकर राजनीतिक द्वेषता रखते हुए वोट कटवाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।

ग्रामीण मनीराम का आरोप हैं कि 2 केएलडी में 27 अक्टूबर को जारी स्टांप पेपर पर शपथ पत्र 26 अक्टूबर की समय सीमा समाप्त हो जाने के बाद वोटर लिस्ट से नाम काटने का प्रपत्र समय समाप्त हो जाने के बाद भी संबंधित निर्वाचन अधिकारी द्वारा स्वीकार किए गए हैं।

यह सब राजनीतिक द्वेषता से प्रेरित होकर नाजायज रूप से वोटर लिस्ट से नाम काटने का कुप्रयास किया जा रहा हैं, जिसे कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

इसलिए अतिशीघ्र जांच कर दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाए। प्रदर्शन में कुंदन सिंह राठौड़, ओमप्रकाश, लादूराम, गिरधारी, राजीव कुमार, हनुमान, बजरंग लाल, मनीराम, भवानीशंकर,जगदीश, हरिकिशन, देवीलाल लिंबा सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

